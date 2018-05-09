Obama, Media, Iranians Are on the Same Side, Berate President Trump

President Obama, the Obama-protective media, and Iran are all in agreement as they berate President Trump for pulling out of the nuclear deal. Nancy Pelosi, John Brennan, and John Kerry have joined in the attack, forgetting how this diminishes the President before the enemy.

Iran is upset about losing their funding. In retaliation, they said they plan to enrich uranium more than ever before. President Rouhani said they will also build up the ICBM program.

The Iranian Parliament, controlled by the Mullahs, screamed their ‘death to America’ chants as they burned the U.S. flag during yesterday’s session. This was intended as a PR stunt for the international media.

“Iran is a country that adheres to its commitments and the U.S. is a country that has never adhered to its commitments,” President Rouhani said, responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington would pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The US Press Sides with the Mullahs

Rouhani is a master at manipulating the press. The U.S. media is siding with Rouhani but the fact is we shouldn’t settle for just any deal. We need a good deal that ends their nuclear fuel cycle, back and front ends.

Watch the media towards the end of the clip:

Iranians Want Europe to Side with Them

The Iranian radical said he has directed his diplomats to negotiate with the European signatories to the deal — plus Russia and China — about preserving the framework of the agreement. He went on to say that Tehran would “wait a few weeks” to see how negotiations pan out before making a decision about staying in the deal.

“I have ordered the [Atomic Energy Agency of Iran] to be prepared for taking subsequent measures in order to restart our industrial uranium enrichment unlimitedly, if necessary,” Rouhani said, according to PressTV, an Iranian state news outlet.

Trump wants the allies to negotiate a broader framework that addresses Iran’s missile testing and support for proxy forces in the Middle East.

The Europeans should join with Trump in taking a tougher stand against Iran to get a better deal. They should not stand with Communist allies of Iran.

The President’s deal might not be possible and the European allies might choose to appease the Iranians and Russians.

The IAEA reports the Iranians have complied with the nuclear deal, however, there are no inspections of military installations. Where do people think the Iranians would build nuclear weapons?

Obama Sides With Iran

Our former president weighed in, interfering in the diplomacy now taking place as did John Kerry and John Brennan. They are the radicals best PR men and it is apparent that is true if one reads their extremist outlets such as PressTV and Al Jazeera.

Barack Obama called pulling out of the agreement a “serious mistake”. The deal is part of his legacy.

“Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America’s closest allies, and an agreement that our country’s leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated,” Obama said. “In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next. But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”

Obama said the deal was clearly working but that is partly because development of ICBMs and sponsorship of terrorism are not part of the deal. The deal also left the Iran nuclear facilities in tact, to be started up again at will.

It’s also not clear the deal is working. There are many indications that it is not.

The deal allowed the lifting of sanctions which allows wealth to flow into Iran. Those funds are then used to develop nuclear programs and sponsor terrorism. In essence, we are funding Iran’s ICBM program and sponsorship of terrorism around the world. The deal gave them cover to develop their weapons program.

Trump Said He Had No Choice

President Trump said he had no choice but to withdraw from the agreement, calling it a “horrible, one-sided deal” that “didn’t bring peace” and “never will.”

Trump says, “the decaying and the rotten structure” of the agreement does not block Iran from developing nuclear weapons and the deal is “defective at its core.”

His plan is to break the Mullahs instead of placating them. But he has no plans to militarily overturn the regime.

The Iranian terrorists aren’t only in the Middle East and Europe. They have spread into Latin America.

There are sleeper cells positioned in the United States according to the Iranian strategists like Hasan Abassi makes apparent in this clip.

This wounded vet has a different opinion.

GET THE LATEST NEWS AT REDHOTNEWSONLINE.COM