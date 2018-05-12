Obama Minions Tell EU They’re Trump’s Doormat, So Expel Ambassadors

Two former Obama officials actively advocated in the NY Times for European leaders to withdraw their ambassadors in protest of the cancellation of the nuclear deal. These two unAmerican Obama minions would be happy to see the United States hurt as long as President Trump is hurt.

“Europe Doesn’t Have to Be Trump’s Doormat,” wrote Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson.

Simon was Obama’s National Security Council’s senior director for the Middle East and North Africa, and Stevenson was the regional director for political-military affairs.

They described Trump’s initial “swaggering hesitation” ended in the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. They claim that this “action tramples on European leaders, who urged Mr. Trump to exercise restraint in the interest of international security and multilateralism.”

The duo urged European nations to act beyond “mere words”.

“The European Union could, for instance, announce the withdrawal of member-states’ ambassadors from the United States,” they suggested. “Isn’t this what states do when diplomatic partners breach solemn agreements, expose them to security risks and threaten to wreak havoc on their economies?”

They also urged a follow up with Europeans kicking out American ambassadors.

Obama must be desperate. He and his minions are pulling out all the stops. This borders on treasonous but it’s all legal.

John Kerry, Another Iranian Minion

John Kerry has had at least two secret meetings with Iranian officials. After his meetings, the Iranian government demanded full compensation from the U.S. for pulling out of the deal.

A lengthy government statement issued Friday said the other parties to the agreement — especially Britain, France and Germany — must safeguard the accord, implement their commitments, and “proceed from giving pledges to taking practical action without any preconditions,” according to CBS News.

Iran iterated that no provisions or timeframes in the 2015 agreement “are negotiable in any manner.”

How much did John Kerry help? Maybe he told them what to say.

Iran also told the Atomic Energy Organization to prepare for them to go full bore on nuclear enrichment.

The French Minister Bruno La Maire said they won’t be “clinging to the hem of the U.S. trousers”.

“Do we want to be vassals who obey decisions taken by the United States while clinging to the hem of their trousers?” Le Maire asked. “Or do we want to say we have our economic interests, we consider we will continue to do trade with Iran?”

It sounds like Kerry or some other Obama officials got to them too.

Obama is playing a very dangerous game and he is happy to put the United States at risk.

Kerry Once Railed Against What He’s Doing Now

Remember when John Kerry railed against the 47 Republican senators who wrote a letter to Iran to explain the nuclear deal had no constitutional standing and could be eliminated with the next President?

Kerry was “shocked” and “appalled”.

My reaction to the letter was utter disbelief,” Kerry said when asked about it by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

“You write to the leaders in the middle of a negotiation — particularly the leaders that they have criticized other people for even engaging with or writing to — to write then and suggest they were going to give a constitutional lesson, which by the way was absolutely incorrect, is quite stunning,” he went on.

Actually, it was correct.

The EU wants to keep their Iranian trading partners

Germany is selling Iran chemical weapons technology and boosting anti-Israel efforts, according to the Free Beacon. They have been growing close to Iran. Isn’t that just great!

Our ambassador to Germany, Richard Grennell, issued a warning that they must start winding down business with Iran.

As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 8, 2018

The U.K., Germany, and France vowed to continue the Iran deal. The EU imports billions in goods, mostly energy-related, from Iran. They apparently want to keep them as trading partners. Keep that chemical weapon tech going Merkel!

The EU even supports the goal of Iranian accession to the World Trade Organization, a necessary step for Iran to trade globally. It is on hold, but if that happens, Iran can freely transport any illicit goods without any accountability.