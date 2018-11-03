Obama Must Be Held Responsible for Synagogue Vandal/Arsonist

Broad City” star Ilana Glazer canceled her event in a Prospect Heights synagogue Thursday after a vandal covered the hallways with anti-Semitic messages such as “Die Jew rats, we are here,” according to police.

The messages were in the hallways and stairwells.

“Hitler” and “Jews better be ready,” were also written in black marker, said police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

He was caught.

Cops committed James Polite, 26 of Bedford-Stuyvesant to the psychiatric ward at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn for observation. He is charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and making graffiti, cops said.

The suspect was busted in the same clothes he wore in surveillance video of his vandalism at the historic Union Temple in Prospect Heights. Polite is also suspected of setting a series of small trash fires in and around synagogues in Williamsburg, police sources said.

Barack Obama must be held responsible. He supported Iran and gave them billions with which to commit terror against Israel. He allowed them to get the bomb and lied to get the Iran deal.

Obama is also hostile to religion and made comments about Christians clinging to their Bibles and guns.

If Trump is responsible for the mad killer in Pittsburgh, Obama must be held accountable too.