Obama Official Calls for a Military Coup to Depose President Trump

Rosa Brooks, a former Obama administration official, outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.

The first option was to wait for an election but that would take four years. The second is impeachment. Not likely she’d get that one through. Third is to appeal to Mike Pence’s alleged ambitions to take over Trump’s position.

Fourth is her favored one: “The fourth possibility is one that until recently I would have said was unthinkable in the United States of America: a military coup, or at least a refusal by military leaders to obey certain orders.”

She thinks we live a Banana Republic and we almost do thanks to her preferred president, Barack Obama.

Apparently suggesting a military coup is in keeping with Democrats’ position when a Republican is in office.

She’s thinking along the same lines as so-called comedian Sarah Silverman who would like to see him overthrown.