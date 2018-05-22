Obama Paid Trump Campaign Spy/Informant $1 Million

According to public records, Stefan Halper, the FBI Informant/spy on the Trump campaign was paid over one million dollars in 2016 for the work he did for Obama’s team.

Even before the election began, the Department of Defense paid Halper over $280,000 to “track spending data” by the US government.

None of that sounds suspicious at all.

Halper is a longtime CIA and FBI asset who once reportedly ran a spy-operation on the Jimmy Carter administration. This corupt spying appears to date back to the time H.W. Bush ran the CIA – at least.

Halper was obviously enlisted by the FBI to spy on at least three Trump campaign aides during the 2016 U.S. election.

Meanwhile, a search of public records reveals that between 2012 and 2018, Halper received a total of $1,058,161 from the Department of Defense.

General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr. sent out a warning last week aimed at the FBI. “You are all going down. You know who you are. Mark my word.”

You’re all going down. You know who you are. Mark my word…. — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) May 21, 2018

As Michael Flynn’s brother said yesterday, they knew they had to get rid of the General because he was going to expose the whole corrupt operation.

He was illegally un-maksed, ambushed and set up because he was going to unravel their entire Pro Iran, Anti Israel, Pro Open Borders, Anti American Agenda.. We will not give up.. PSALM 23…….@BarbaraRedgate @FlynnJack515 @mflynnJR @dbongino @realDonaldTrump @JackPosobiec — Joseph J. Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) May 21, 2018

You liberals and leftists will rue the day you supported the people who are taking away our freedoms. You will rue the day. Remember you did this out of hate. The people who are doing it are at head of the very organizations you mistrusted traditionally.