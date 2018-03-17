Obama People Threaten President Trump Over Firing of McCabe

S.Noble
On Saturday, the unhinged former CIA Director John Brennan railed against President Donald Trump for the firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The truth is that McCabe lied under oath multiple times and it was the OPR that recommended firing him, not the President.

The President called McCabe’s firing a great day for the hardworking men and women of the FBI.

The President tweeted: “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Brennan tweeted back: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you.”

James Comey had a threat of his own. The arrogant Mr. Comey plans to use his book tour to trash the President.

He was joined by former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power who has lodged her own threat. She then criticized people for taking it as a threat.

In any case, what is that Communist Brennan going to do? He needs to go to jail for perjury himself. For her part, Samantha Power, the unmasker, needs to go back to her crazy husband who wants animals represented by lawyers. She needs to shut the hay up.

The President didn’t fire McCabe. The FBI itself recommended firing him, period.

It was McCabe’s own attorney who only last year said that the hiring of the Inspector General was welcomed news.

