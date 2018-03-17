Obama People Threaten President Trump Over Firing of McCabe

On Saturday, the unhinged former CIA Director John Brennan railed against President Donald Trump for the firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The truth is that McCabe lied under oath multiple times and it was the OPR that recommended firing him, not the President.

The President called McCabe’s firing a great day for the hardworking men and women of the FBI.

The President tweeted: “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Brennan tweeted back: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you.”

James Comey had a threat of his own. The arrogant Mr. Comey plans to use his book tour to trash the President.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

He was joined by former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power who has lodged her own threat. She then criticized people for taking it as a threat.

Whoa! Just home & see much misinterp. of earlier tweet. It’s testament to polarized times that it cd be misread as referring to something other than Brennan’s indignation. So will translate: not a good idea to upset @JohnBrennan bc/ he will raise an angry (& eloquent) voice. https://t.co/YgIjeKGAlp — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 18, 2018

In any case, what is that Communist Brennan going to do? He needs to go to jail for perjury himself. For her part, Samantha Power, the unmasker, needs to go back to her crazy husband who wants animals represented by lawyers. She needs to shut the hay up.

The President didn’t fire McCabe. The FBI itself recommended firing him, period.

It was McCabe’s own attorney who only last year said that the hiring of the Inspector General was welcomed news.

Andrew McCabe's attorney wrote a Washington Post op-ed in January 2017 about how the DOJ IG investigation of Comey and the FBI, which led to McCabe's firing, was "welcome news." https://t.co/1U6bb11nKd pic.twitter.com/BGpZJfjjrM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 17, 2018