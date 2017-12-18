Obama Protected Hezbollah Cocaine Operation in US to Secure Iran Deal

Credit to contributor Jim Soviero

Politico and right-leaning websites are reporting that Barack Obama squashed a rigorous program to catch and prosecute Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists bringing cocaine into the country. They operated like the Gambino crime family, laundering money through used cars to finance its expansion. Obama’s objective was to make certain the Iran nuclear deal would go through.

The Iran deal guarantees Iran gets a nuclear weapon within ten years if they are not almost there already.

As Politico wrote:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

Agents from a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia worked very aggressively to map the Hezbollah illicit networks with the help of 10 U.S. and foreign agencies.

As Project Cassandra reached higher up into the hierarchy of the conspiracy, Obama officials threw roadblocks in its way. Dozens of participants were interviewed. When the Cassandra leaders sought approval for investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests.

The DoJ under Eric Holder declined to prosecute any of the major players and the State Department rejected requests to lure high-value targets to countries where they could be arrested.

“This was a policy decision, it was a systematic decision,” said David Asher, who helped establish and oversee Project Cassandra as a Defense Department illicit finance analyst. “They serially ripped apart this entire effort that was very well supported and resourced, and it was done from the top down.”

The former administration wants you to believe there’s nothing to see here and it had nothing to do with the nuke deal. The timing is exactly right however.

This is from one official in the Obama administration:

One Obama-era Treasury official, Katherine Bauer, in little-noticed written testimony presented last February to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, acknowledged that “under the Obama administration … these [Hezbollah-related] investigations were tamped down for fear of rocking the boat with Iran and jeopardizing the nuclear deal.”

As a result, some Hezbollah operatives were not pursued via arrests, indictments, or Treasury designations that would have blocked their access to U.S. financial markets, according to Bauer, a career Treasury official, who served briefly in its Office of Terrorist Financing as a senior policy adviser for Iran before leaving in late 2015. And other “Hezbollah facilitators”arrested in France, Colombia, Lithuania have not been extradited — or indicted — in the U.S., she wrote.

Does anyone remember in January of this year when Obama signed an allegedly “irreversible deal” to share top secret intel with communist Cuba? How about when Obama had Revolutionary Guards pick up a fortune in cash in exchange for four illegally captured Iranian-Americans?

Obama is either the biggest fool on earth or he’s a traitor. You can have good intentions and still be a traitor.