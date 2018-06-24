Obama Separated 72,000 Parents from Their Children by 2014

During his tenure, the former president Barack Obama also separated children from parents. He deported the parents and sent the children to live with relatives or he put them in foster care. The left was not outraged except for a couple publications like the far-left Alter-net and the far-left Huffington Post.

This is from the left-wing Alter-net on June 26, 2014:

Washington’s cruel immigration policies are separating tens of thousands of parents from their children who are living here perfectly legally. According to a report obtained by the Huffington Post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year carried out more than 72,000 deportations of parents who said they had U.S.-born children.

This startlingly high number comes from reports sent by ICE in April to the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Judiciary Committee, which lay out 72,410 removals of immigrants who said they had one or more U.S.-born children in 2013. Children born in the U.S. are automatically granted citizenship, but millions of them (approximately 4.5 million according to a report by Human Impact Partners), have at least one, sometimes two parents who are undocumented. The reports emerge precisely at a time when President Obama faces increasing pressure to change immigration policies in order to keep families together, and the House completely stalls immigration reform.

HuffPo corroborated the story, adding:

Children born in the U.S. are given automatic citizenship, regardless of their parents’ immigration status, and a 2013 report by Human Impact Partners estimated that 4.5 million U.S. citizen children have at least one parent who is undocumented. When a parent is deported, their U.S.-born children sometimes leave with them. But some stay in the U.S. with another parent or family member. Some children end up in U.S. foster care.

President Trump wants to deport them as soon as they enter the country illegally

The President enraged the Democrats, the open borders party, with his comments over the last two days. They say people breaking into the country are fully protected by the Constitution and deserve free legal representation. He wants the judges out of it and to simply send them back as a family.

The Washington Post, with a typical media reaction, headlined their story on Trump’s tweets as, “Trump Advocates Depriving Undocumented Immigrants of Due-Process Rights.”

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” Trump tweeted.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

“I don’t want judges,” Trump said Tuesday. “I want border security. I don’t want to try people. I don’t want people coming in. Do you know, if a person comes in and puts one foot on our ground, it’s essentially, ‘Welcome to America, welcome to our country.’ You never get them out, because they take their name, they bring the name down, they file it, then they let the person go. They say, ‘Show back up to court in one year from now.’”

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said a porous border makes a mockery of the struggles of legal immigrants to enter America.

We are being invaded. It’s out of conrol.