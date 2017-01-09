WTH! Obama OKs Uranium Shipment to Iran for 10 Nuclear Bombs

Enough uranium will be transferred to Iran to make 10 nuclear bombs. A similar transfer was made last year. All with the blessings of Barack Obama.

The outgoing president has just now approved a huge shipment of uranium to Iran that can be enriched to make 10 nuclear bombs and other weapons.

Data From AP’s Big Story

AP reported that Iran is to receive a huge shipment of natural uranium (nearly 130 tons) from Russia to keep Tehran committed to a landmark nuclear pact.

The Obama administration has an excuse — it is called an “exchange” of heavy water for uranium. Heavy water can be used to make plutonium bombs.

Uranium of this type can be enriched to form the core of an atomic bomb.

Don’t worry, Iran says they don’t want nuclear weapons, and, anyway, our government is closely monitoring it. You can take that to the bank.

What does the administration think all those ICBM tests are for? Obviously, they are planning to hit the US with them.

Obama allowed a nearly equal amount of weapons-grade uranium transferred in 2015 to get the deal through.

The UN will have them “under strict surveillance”. This is the same UN that constantly denigrates the US and Israel. It must also be noted that the US is not allowed to receive the results of the investigations from the UN as part of the nuclear deal. In addition, the UN is not allowed to do a thing about any transgressions. Samples, by the way, are provided by Iran.

David Albright, whose Institute of Science and International Security often briefs U.S. lawmakers on Iran’s nuclear program, says the shipment could be enriched to enough weapons-grade uranium for more than 10 simple nuclear bombs, “depending on the efficiency of the enrichment process and the design of the nuclear weapon.”

Iran transferred heavy water to Russia, a country we are told we can’t trust, and therefore, it will be exchanged for uranium or ten nuclear bombs.

Keep in mind the heavy water reactor is in place in Arak.

Both can be used for the fissile core of a nuclear reactor.