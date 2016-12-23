Obama Thinks Reparations Is a “Good Argument”, Will He Never Go Away

As we know, the United States will be a majority nation of brown people over the next couple decades because of the illegal and legal immigration, including refugees.

In an interview that aired Monday, President Barack Obama told Steve Inskeep of NPR that no matter what path President-elect Donald Trump decides to take on immigration, the country’s demographics have “inevitably” changed.

“If you stopped all immigration today, just by virtue of birth rates, this is going to be a browner country,” Obama said. “And if we’re not thinking right now about how we make sure that next generation is getting a good education and are instilled with a common creed and the values that make America so special and are cared for and nurtured and loved the way every American child is treated, then we’re not going to be as successful.”

Barack Obama feels that will be an improvement. We’ll see but we have another question.

During an interview with the Atlantic, Obama said a good argument can be made for reparations for blacks because of slavery though none of the people living today caused it and no one today had a slave.

Obama said the reparations argument is “a good argument”, but if brown people will be running the country, why do they need reparations? In fact, they get it with the money poured into poor minority areas, affirmative action, and the favoritism in so many fields.

It was the Republican Party that ended slavery under the first Republican president Abraham Lincoln on December 7, 1865. Many white people lost their lives to end slavery and keep the union together.

Obama’s own family did own slaves so perhaps he should be the first to pay up to the people who were never slaves.

Obama told Ta-Nehisi that it is easy to make the argument because of past sins and Jim Crow laws [for which Democrats were responsible].

“Theoretically, you can make, obviously, a powerful argument that centuries of slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination are the primary cause for all those gaps [between white and black people],” Obama said in the interview. “That those were wrongs done to the black community as a whole, and black families specifically, and that in order to close that gap, a society has a moral obligation to make a large, aggressive investment, even if it’s not in the form of individual reparations checks, but in the form of a Marshall Plan, in order to close those gaps.”

He found it to be “politically unfeasible” however, he’s found another way – favoritism.

Since Democrats were responsible, after Obama’s family pays, we believe only Democrats need to pay up. The KKK were all Democrats.

He almost said we should pay reparations but not quite. In truth, it’s obvious he believes in it. His Affirmative Furthering Fair Housing Act and all the other redistributive policies including unlimited welfare, are pay offs to his voter base and a big part of that base are minorities. Same goes for freeing criminals – it’s reparations for alleged unfairness by whites.

In a 2007 NAACP presidential questionnaire, Obama said that “nothing, including reparations, can fully compensate” for the stain of slavery before arguing that reparations could lead to negligence on other matters of racial injustices.

“These challenges will not go away with reparations,” he wrote on the questionnaire. “So while I applaud and agree with the underlying sentiment of recognizing the continued legacy of slavery, I would prefer to focus on the issues that will directly address these problems – and building a consensus to do just that.”

Obama has leaned towards giving them redistributed wealth – but not jobs, which is what they’d really want and need.

Most people want money to go to the ruined inner city neighborhoods to give minorities a hand-up but that isn’t what the Democrats have done. They’ve made them too dependent on the government and have robbed them of freedom.