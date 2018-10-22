Obama Trashes Bush’s Economy, Then Takes Credit for Trump’s Economy

Former President Barack Obama, campaigning in Nevada, took credit for a whole host of things that never happened. For example, he took credit for cutting the deficit in half — that was after he doubled it. Then he blamed Bush for the bad economy he inherited and followed it up by taking credit for President Trump’s economy.

He told the crowd to remember who started it — meaning the Trump economy. He had the gall to say this after eight years of his anemic economy. It’s obvious Donald Trump cutting taxes and regulations are the main reasons the economy took off.

“When I walked into office ten years ago, we were in the middle of the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes,” Obama said.

That’s likely an exaggeration. One thing is for certain, his recovery was the worst in modern history.

He followed that up by taking credit for Donald Trump’s economy.

“Because of the work we did working with people like Harry Reid, who I love, we got the economy growing again,” Obama said. “So by the time I left office, wages were rising, the uninsurance rate was falling, poverty was falling. And that’s what I handed off to the next guy.”

“So, when you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it,” Obama said.

He’s delusional. Harry Reid? Really?