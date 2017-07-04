Within a few days of the South Korean President meeting with President Trump in the White House, Barack Obama met with President Moon Jae-in. Obama is trolling the President.

The former president, who thinks he’s a co-president, spoke at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul pontificating on how South Korea should deal with Kim Jong Un.

Because Obama did so well?

Moon leveled an empty threat at North Korea after the meeting. He announced that this was North Korea’s last chance to engage in dialogue before they are cut off from the outside world.

Unless it happens, Kim Jong Un won’t do a thing.

Moon has tried to engage with the hermit kingdom twice without any reaction. Moon asked for Obama’s advice and Obama wished him luck.

“President Trump and I agreed to continue to apply sanctions and pressure and dialogue in parallel to resolve the North’s nuclear and missile issues,” said Moon. He said it was North Korea’s “last chance to enter the door of dialogue,” spokesman Yoon Young-chan told reporters Monday.

With his usual meaningless words, Barack Obama said Monday that North Korea’s nuclear aspirations had “done nothing” to secure the country or its people and called for sanctions. But, he added: “We should be under no illusions that there is some silver bullet and solve this problem right away.”

Obama added, “You have a young man who is only interested in maintaining power and is willing to do anything to sustain that.” He also tried to claim Un ignoring China was a surprise to China.

The leftist international order is the only “rule of law” possible according to him.

Echoing the globalist mantra, he said, “Democracy is hard. Progress does not move in a straight line. Its gains are often fragile. But the future does not favor the strongman. I believe deeply that the liberal international order; order based not just on military power or national affiliations, but on principles — the rule of law, human rights and individual freedoms – is the only choice.”

As Trump said, Obama’s policy of “strategic patience” with North Korea is a failure.

Obama pushes the climate accord in defiance of current U.S. policy

Barack took time to condemn the pulling out of the climate accord. He knocked Trump saying there is a “temporary absence of U.S. leadership” on Paris deal.

“The Paris agreement, even with the temporary absence of U.S. leadership, will still be a critical factor in helping our children solve the enormous challenge in civilization,” the 44th POTUS said at a Seoul, South Korea conference, according to CNN.

“In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history about climate change, an agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership can still give our children a fighting chance,” Obama said in Indonesia.

Obama won’t go away. When he’s not undermining President Trump through the Deep State, he’s undermining him publicly.