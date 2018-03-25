Obama Tweets for Parkland But His Policies Set the Tragedy in Motion

The horrific event at Parkland was the impetus for another attack on our Constitution, the administration, and on Republicans in general via a leftist March for Our Lives. The irony is that Parkland was caused in part by Obama’s lax school discipline policies based on the false concept of a school-to-prison pipeline. There is not a scintilla of evidence that such a pathway exists.

With utmost gall, the President tweeted his support for the anti-Second Amendment march.

“Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change,” Obama tweeted.

Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018

OBAMA’S PROGRESSIVE SCHOOL TO MASS SHOOTING PIPELINE

Barck Obama and his minion Eric Holder wanted to stop the so-called school to prison pipeline. Instead of employing measures to help the troubled youth who commit serious violations, Holder wanted them simply absolved of responsibility. He believed unfair rules were responsible for the disparity between minority and white imprisonment. It is this form of Progressive discipline that Nikolas Cruz, as a favored minority, experienced.

Broward County boasted of going from number 1 in sending students to juvie to having the lowest number of referrals. They lowered arrests by not contacting police when students, primarily minorities, committed certain crimes. School shooter Nikolas Cruz is one of the minorities who might have benefitted.

Non-violent misdemeanors were not police problems despite the fact that studies show people who are not stopped when committing lesser crimes often escalate.

Students who engaged in violence, drug sales, robberies, burglaries, theft and other various crimes were intentionally kept out of the criminal justice system.

Law enforcement was directed to refer the students to administrators for discipline in what they called diversionary programs.

Conservative Treehouse FOIA’d the Miami-Dade School district, a nearby district, and found Trayvon Martin was one of those escaping discipline. Broward followed the same model. Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations also came up with the same results.

Sperry writes:

Broward school Superintendent Robert W. Runcie – a Chicagoan and Harvard graduate with close ties to President Obama and his Education Department – signed an agreement with the county sheriff and other local jurisdictions to trade cops for counseling. Students charged with various misdemeanors, including assault, would now be disciplined through participation in “healing circles,” obstacle courses and other “self-esteem building” exercises. Asserting that minority students, in particular, were treated unfairly by traditional approaches to school discipline, Runcie’s goal was to slash arrests and ensure that students, no matter how delinquent, graduated without criminal records.

ALSO TWEETING

Saturday’s March for Our Lives was orchestrated by scores of leftist groups, to include Organizing for Action, the Obama Get Out the Vote initiative. The entire event was geared towards registering as a Democrat and getting out to vote. It is a fraud and Barack Obama and his minions sit behind their desks manipulating the leftist movements.

The people just never go away.

Chelsea Clinton also tweeted: “Inspiring seems too weak a word for how I felt-as a citizen and as a mom-amidst the sea of unrelenting determination that this time will be different. Holding my 3 yr old daughter’s hand, this sign deeply resonated.”

Charlotte & I went to #MarchForOurLives #NYC today. Inspiring seems too weak a word for how I felt-as a citizen and as a mom-amidst the sea of unrelenting determination that this time will be different. Holding my 3 yr old daughter’s hand, this sign deeply resonated. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/ntOzIiZzHV — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 24, 2018

Hilary weighed in of course. She thinks the right hands are the far-left.

Listening to the students from Parkland and across the country today is a reminder of what is possible when our future is in the right hands, and when we match inspiration with determination. https://t.co/fhiEBIw15B — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2018