Obama Video That Exposes Democrats on Illegal Immigration

President Trump is doing everything he can to right the wrongs of illegal immigration and is being thwarted continuously by reckless Democrats and a few Progressive Republicans. The promoters of open borders like to call illegal immigrants “immigrants”, conflating the two, while demonizing anyone who doesn’t agree as a racist and nativist.

A dozen sanctuary city attorneys general are suing the administration for attempting to stop their illegal activities. They say they are protecting immigrants while they actually protect illegal and criminal illegal immigrants. A rogue judge has even put a nationwide stop on Trump’s order to withhold money from these rogue cities.

Democrats also object to a ban on refugees from terror nations where the government cannot supply documentation.

They were singing a different tune in 2005 before they realized they could use illegal immigrants to completely transform the nation or were they lying then?

We hear a lot about fake news. The fake news is mostly. coming from the left.

Obama said in 2005: “…we all agree on the need to better secure the border and punish employers who choose to hire illegal immigrants. You know we are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States, but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law, and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented and unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”