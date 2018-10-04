Obama Was a Drunk Thug When He Was Young

OBAMA SAYS HE WAS A THUG

Barack Obama said he was a “thug”, a “mischievous child”, “got into fights”, he did illegal “drugs” and “drank s six-pack in an hour.”

Where are the smear merchants? When he’s nominated for the Supreme Court, we will have to keep this in mind. He left out that he is a communist.

Obama on his adolescent years in a rare video of a 2001 interview: -“I was a thug,” a “mischievous child”

-“I got into fights.”

-“I drank and did–and consumed substances that weren’t always legal.”

-“I might have drank a six-pack in an hour before going back to class” pic.twitter.com/fesvtAPtFH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2018