Obama Blames Rush, Fox News, Conservative Media for Hurting His Image, Confidence

President Barack Obama said in an interview published Wednesday that the way conservative media “vilified” him affected his confidence. Obama has blamed the right-wing, the GOP, Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, for any and every failure since he came into office.

He is basically calling all who are opposed racists.

He thinks because he polled well in the beginning, it was because the conservatives didn’t get to say much about him, which isn’t true.

“In 2008, I was never subjected to the kind of concentrated vilification of Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, the whole conservative-media ecosystem, and so as a consequence, even for my first two years as a senator I was polling at 70 percent,” he said in comments to far-left mag, The Atlantic in the cover story, “My President Was Black”.

That article should read, “My President Was Half-Black and Half-White.”

But, he said, stereotypes about African-American politicians and liberals — “some image of me as trying to take away their stuff and give it to black people, and coddle criminals” — quickly began to take hold.

In other words, the right are all racists.

He did hope to redistribute all wealth and resources from rural America, largely white, to the cities with large minorities though the Furthering Affirmative Fair Housing Act and other redistribution schemes, including Obamacare.

Obama said, that depiction was “deployed in full force” once he took office “and it had an impact in terms of how a large portion of white voters would see me.” Even now, he said, many Trump supporters “are responding to a fictional character named Barack Obama who they see on Fox News or who they hear about through Rush Limbaugh.”

The truth is he failed, he failed the working man and woman of all colors.

“When people criticize or respond negatively to me, usually they’re responding to this character that they’re seeing on TV called Barack Obama,” he said in the interview.

“You understand that if people are angry that somehow the government is failing, then they are going to look to the guy who represents government,” Obama continued. “And that applies, by the way, even to some of the folks who are now Trump supporters. They’re responding to a fictional character named Barack Obama who they see on Fox News or who they hear about through Rush Limbaugh.”

As Rush has said, “I live rent-free in Obama’s head.”

The following is why he is not respected by half the country – in addition to his constant divisiveness and race-baiting.