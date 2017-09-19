Obamagate: Trump Might Be Vindicated, Could Be a Cover Up at Highest Levels

There’s no FISA court order, no one’s wiretapping Trump Tower, there is nothing to Trump’s wiretap claims, at least that is what James Clapper told Chuck Todd during a Meet the Press interview in 2016. There was no doubt.

There is some new evidence that might have been a lie.

There were two scoops yesterday. The first scoop, from the New York Times, indicates that Paul Manafort may soon face criminal charges. He was told during the raid of his home in July to expect an indictment as a result of an investigation that the CNN report says began in 2014. The second scoop from CNN was that Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, was the subject of continual wiretaps and surveillance, even while in contact with Trump during the campaign and possibly after the election.

The indictment may however be the result of Manafort’s financial dealings separate and apart from the Trump campaign. We don’t know what he is being indicted for at this time. We also don’t know if Trump Tower was wiretapped, it’s only a good guess.

We still don’t know if Trump was caught up in any of these wiretaps.

According to CNN and other media, Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, was wiretapped continuously while he was in communication with Trump. Manafort lived/lives in Trump Tower on Floor 43.

The media and Obama administration told us we were crazy and Trump was crazy for saying he was wiretapped. There is now evidence of wiretapping and surveillance.

President Trump might not have been directly wiretapped but there appears to have been wiretapping of Manafort last year and early this year, before and after the election.

Trump claimed March 4th that “Obama had my wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.” Department of Justice officials from both the Obama and Trump campaigns have denied Trump’s claim, and on September 4 his own Department of Justice responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by stating, “Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets.”

Imagine if that was a lie.

While not directly wiretapped, if Trump or his other campaign officials were caught up in these wiretaps, it makes the FBI and DoJ look like liars who are covering up for the prior administration. Keep in mind that Hillary had a fake investigation.

What also makes this very concerning is there were two FISA wiretaps and the second wiretap may be connected to the discredited Russia dossier which puts the legality of the second wiretap in question.

Yet, Hillary got a fake investigation.

In the past, we have been told that the FBI paid $100,000 for the fake dossier – allegedly – and then the FBI is said to have used it to obtain the second warrant.

BOOM: Second Wiretap on Manafort could have been illegal b/c they obtained FISA request based on FAKE TRUMP DOSSIER that FBI payed 100K for! pic.twitter.com/DeGadGnM91 — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) September 18, 2017