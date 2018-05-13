Obama’s Army of Agents And the Entrapment of Donald Trump

High-level Obama officials, including John Brennan and John Kerry, appear to have attempted to entrap Trump campaign officials and candidate Trump himself. This very likely scenario is being closely looked at after Wall Street Journal editor Kimberly Strassel reported there was a mole placed in or close to the Trump campaign.

This isn’t how things are supposed to work in the United States. “This is not who we are,” to quote Obama.

Tying in what we know about spying, unmasking, and leaked texts, it appears the Obama administration was actually attempting to entrap them, in other words, frame them. They might have believed they were doing it to protect the nation, but it appears to be a set up.

Former Business Insider Bureau Chief Paul Sperry believes it was a frame-up, entrapment

Reporter Paul Sperry tweeted on May 11: DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets

DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2018

Kimberly Strassel elaborates on her report of a mole in the campaign:

WHO IS THE MOLE?

Kimberly Strassel reported in an op-ed on May 10 titled, ‘About that FBI Source’, that there was a mole planted in or close to the Trump campaign.

Several people have been mentioned as candidates, including Carter Page, Alexander Downer, and Professor Stefan Halper.

People suspect a number of people as moles including Carter Page who denied it in a tweet to Jack Posobiec, adding that it is someone “who splits most his time between inside the Beltway and in one of the other Five Eyes countries.”

Carter Page was reportedly an FBI informant on Russians.

Downer has been mentioned as a possibile mole.

Alexander Downer, the former Australian foreign minister, turned in George Papadopoulos but he isn’t tied to the Trump campaign beyond that one alcohol-fueled conversation in London.

White House aide Uttam Dhillon has also been mentioned.

STEFAN HALPER IS HIGHLY SUSPECT BUT THERE MIGHT BE OTHERS

Still another, who people are zeroing in on, is Stefan Halper, a Cambridge professor and foreign policy expert. He seems to have set up George Papadopoulos.

Halper invited Papadopoulos to London on several occasions and had him write a paper for which he was paid. It was at that time a Professor Mifsud told Papadopoulos about hacked Clinton emails.

In addition, Papadopoulos mentioned that Halper questioned him about the emails, “George, you know about hacking the emails from Russia, right?” he asked. Papadopoulos said he knew nothing and it was the last time Halper asked.

Halper also ensnared Carter Page in the Russia entrapment conspiracy. Halper met with two other campaign advisers in addition to Page.

Page was suspect when he went to Moscow and four days later met with Halper at a symposium Halper set the entire thing up.

Specifically, Harper met with Carter Page at a symposium in a July 2016 Cambridge symposium and the pair communicated for months, according to information provided by Carter Page to The Daily Caller. It was four days after Page’s trip to Moscow and his alleged secret meeting with high-level Russian officials which Page denies took place.

Professor Halper also has connections to the CIA and its British counterpart MI6, according to The Daily Caller in a March report by Chuck Ross.

Papadopoulos was targeted by Downer and Mifsud as well as Halper

Papadopoulos also had connections to London-based Professor Mifsud who had links to the Russian government. Professor Joseph Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Russians had “thousands” of Clinton-related emails. It is not known if that was followed up and Professor Mifsud is literally missing.

Papadopoulos told then-High Commissioner to the U.K. Alexander Downer about the emails Mifsud said he had in May 2016. Downer then told the FBI on July 31, 2016 and the probe began.

Why Downer sought the meeting with Papadopoulos in the first place is unknown. Papadopoulos said he didn’t know.

Halper worked as a contractor on several geopolitical policy projects for the Department of Defense’s Office of Net Assessment. When he met with Papadopoulos, Halper was working on a paper related to China and Russia’s economic relations.

Halper worked for the British and American intelligence agencies, the Department of State, Defense, Justice and he worked for three presidential administrations, including that of never Trumper George Bush. Also, he is a close associate of Sir Richard Dearlove, a former MI6 chief, according to The Daily Caller‘s Chuck Ross.

Halper and Downer are connected except for a talk they both gave at a 2010 seminar and through a company they are tied to.

That brings us to today

Halper and Downer are connected to each other through a company called Hakluyt, founded by three British spies to provide otherwise inaccessible research to governments and Fortune 500 companies.

Conservative reporter Jack Posobiec thinks Page was played, perhaps by Downer and Halper.

OBAMA’S ARMY OF AGENTS SPYING ON TRUMP

Devin Nunes is investigating the State Department’s role in the Russia-Trump set up which includes the dossier and a possible second dossier. Both dossiers are tied to Hillary Clinton and her close associates who are known as “fixers” who use dirty tactics.

No official channels were used to begin the Russia-Trump probe.

This week, James Comey and his friend Ben Wittes of the Brookings Institute delivered a message via a contrived interview. The message was that Devin Nunes is endangering national security by looking into the spying and the mole. That is bogus. Everything that has been finally released and which was formerly redacted, has been hidden to protect the DoJ/FBI.

That was only intended to stop Nunes from pressuring the DoJ/FBI from turning over documents.

The Obama Army of Spies

Leaked texts between agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok strongly suggest coordination coordination between high-ranking officials at the Obama White House, CIA, FBI, Justice Department and former Senate Democratic leadership right from the beginning of the Trump-Russia collusion set up. In the least, the Obama White House was briefed by the FBI and others about the probe of the Trump campaign.

Let’s not forget that John Brennan, the man who voted for a Communist for president years ago, set up the revelation of the dossier with the media and Democratic leaders. Two days after he did, Harry Reid demanded an investigation into Russian interference which quickly became a Russia-Trump probe.

Brennan appears to have perjured himself over that event. He has lied to Congress before.

Unmasking and spying on the Trump campaign is a fact. Spying on General Flynn and Carter Page are facts.

Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, John Brennan, James Clapper were among the most powerful people in U.S. history. Under Barack Obama’s leadership, they commanded armies of armed agents who were empowered to bug and wiretap almost anyone, including the presidential candidate and his campaign. They operated in total secrecy and had virtually unlimited budgets.

The dossier went through the State Department and then-Secretary John Kerry was briefed. That is a fact. He is being investigated by Congress.

In an interview with Patrick Johnson on WPTF Radio, Rep. Mark Meadows confirmed that not only was the campaign spied on but so was President Trump.

Rep. Mark Meadows said, “It now appears that the State Department and the White House at the very highest levels including the president himself were involved in this whole narrative in investigating Donald Trump.”

He added that the dossier was behind most of it. The dirt from the fake dossier was the excuse. It enabled the FBI and DOJ “to surveil Donald Trump and spy on an American citizen.”

“It’s just not the way we normally think of our FBI and DOJ officials, in fact, the mass majority of them are great patriots serving their country”.

He went on to say, “We believe that contrary to his public statements that not only was President Obama aware but his Chief of Staff Denis McDonough had a briefing on August the 12th of 2016. And then there was another briefing in September. The text messages that I’ve had the privilege of reviewing and some of the other correlating information which strongly suggests that there was not only information given to the White House but indeed they were involved in drafting some of the action of the Department of Justice and FBI in the fall of 2016. That’s troubling when you see one President allowing their DOJ to get involved in a political campaign.”

Listen to Rep. Meadows:

That’s not who we are