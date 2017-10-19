Obama’s DoJ Kept a Witness from Telling Congress About Russia’s Uranium Plot

The Russian Uranium officials collusion with the Clintons allowed Russians to gain access to 20% of the U.S. Uranium supply and also gave Russia’s state-owned Rosatom the right to expand its sales of uranium inside the U.S. through its Tenex subsidiary. That was yesterday’s story and today we find out the the DoJ blocked a witness from telling Congress of the Russian bribery, extortion and money laundering plot to take control of U.S. Uranium.

The Hill reports that they spoke to the attorney of the American businessman who served as an undercover FBI confidential witness. According to the attorney, the FBI mole was blocked by the Obama Justice Department from telling Congress about conversations and transactions he witnessed related to the Russian nuclear industry’s efforts to win favor with Bill and Hillary Clinton and influence Obama administration decisions.

The FBI had evidence of the bribery and kickbacks before the two Russia deals went through. They knew in 2009 of the Russian plot designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews.That American businessman was a big part of the information gathering.

Attorney Victoria Toensing, a former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday she is working with members of Congress to see if they can get the Trump Justice Department or the FBI to free her client to talk to lawmakers.

Toensing says there is more – a lot more.

“All of the information about this corruption has not come out,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “And so my client, the same part of my client that made him go into the FBI in the first place, says, ‘This is wrong. What should I do about it?’”

There is proof her client was threatened by the DoJ.

Toensing said she also possesses memos that recount how the Justice Department last year threatened her client when he attempted to file a lawsuit that could have drawn attention to the Russian corruption during the 2016 presidential race as well as helped him recover some of the money Russians stole from him through kickbacks during the FBI probe.

The undercover client witnessed “a lot of bribery going on around the U.S.” but was asked by the FBI to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that prevents him from revealing what he knows to Congress, Toensing explained.

The witness tried to bring it to light and “the Obama Justice Department threatened” to put him in jail. They promised to create a criminal case against him. His reputation and liberty were at stake.

Take this evidence along with the fact that former FBI director James Comey wrote the draft for Hillary’s exoneration two months before key witnesses were interviewed and it becomes clear that national security and our justice system gave way to their other goals. But Hillary lost and now we know.

Except for Fox News, the mainstream media is giving it zero attention.