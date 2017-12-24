Obama’s ‘Echo Chamber’ Strikes Back Over His Protected Drug Operation

Politico’s Josh Meyer wrote a bombshell investigative report this week alleging that Barack Obama ignored Hezbollah’s criminal drug operations in the United States to secure the Iran deal. It is important to note that the U.S. is currently dealing with a severe drug crisis.

If you are behind on the Politico piece, Sharyl Attkisson has a good summary:

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) launched a task force in 2008 called “Project Cassandra” to crack down on Hezbollah [Iran-aligned, anti-Israel terror group]. This was based on evidence that the terrorist group was raising $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities, sometimes in U.S. Because the U.S. failed to act in some cases, Hezbollah was left freer to attack U.S. interests in Iraq, Syria, Latin America and Africa; and it continues to move cocaine, weapons and money through the U.S. for terrorism purposes. Former Obama officials John Brennan and Lisa Monaco were cited as being among those who allegedly stood in the way of taking action against Hezbollah or wanted to cultivate a productive relationship with the terrorist organization…

…the 1983 vehicle bombings of the U.S. embassy and U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon in 1983 that murdered hundreds of Americans. In 1985, Hezbollah called for the “obliteration” of Israel and said it considers the U.S. and the Soviet Union to be Islam’s number one enemies.

‘ECHO CHAMBER’ FIGHTS BACK

Daily Caller‘s Peter Hasson wrote a thorough article about the echo chamber which preceded the Iran Deal and how those same players are now creating another false narrative by attacking the Politico story pointing to the Obama administration protecting Hezbollah’s drug running operation in the United States.

Ben Rhodes, the same confessed liar who bragged about fooling Americans into supporting the Iran deal, is spearheading the attack on both Politico and reporter Josh Meyer. The false claim is Meyer is promoting a right-wing conspiracy although Politico is a left-leaning organization.

Rhodes famously said in a NY Times interview in May, 2016: The White House consciously created an “echo chamber” of experts and commentators to shape the public’s perception of the Iran deal.

The ‘Echo Chamber’ is alive and well.

The Obama minions including Tommy Vietor and Ned Price, as well as Spox Josh Earnest and former communist and CIA director John Brennan, are all out on social media spinning a tale ahead of investigations to clear the administration of wrongdoing before congressional probes.

Without offering facts, the Obama minions have launched a smear campaign including accusations that Meyer’s article was “thinly sourced”. As the Fourth Estate trashes Josh Meyer and Politico, the defenders of freedom of the press are nowhere to be found. Outlets like The News York Times, CNN and The Washington Post weren’t even covering or accurately reporting what is truly a blockbuster report.

The “thinly-sourced” article cites sources to include: Obama-era Treasury official Katherine Bauer and former top Treasury financial intelligence official and FBI analyst Matthew Levitt. On-the-record interviews included Pentagon official David Asher, who helped establish and oversee Project Cassandra; veteran DEA Supervisory Agent Jack Kelly, who named and led the Project Cassandra task force; Derek Maltz, who headed DEA’s Special Operations Division; and DEA Deputy Administrator Jack Riley.

As Josh Meyer wrote, with all the incoming Obama attacks, there isn’t one disputed fact. He will gladly discuss his story on TV.

As Omri Ceren tweeted, “Lots of people who spent 2017 tweeting articles about Russia collusion sourced to 2 or 3 anonymous “former admin officials” are criticizing @ JoshMeyerDC story on Hezbollah – which has dozens of on-the-record and background quotes – for “thin sourcing” Is that weird?

AN EXCERPT THAT NEEDS CAREFUL ATTENTION

To grease the Iran deal, Obama admin allowed Putin’s personal Hezbollah operative – Ali Fayad – to slip out of Western custody. Fayad was indicted in the U.S. for trying to murder American government employees. He’s now back in Lebanon working hard to arm militants in Syria with Russian heavy weapons, as Josh Meyer pointed out in his blockbuster piece. Read this very carefully.

Lebanese arms dealer Ali Fayad, a suspected top Hezbollah operative whom agents believed reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a key supplier of weapons to Syria and Iraq, was arrested in Prague in the spring of 2014. But for the nearly two years Fayad was in custody, top Obama administration officials declined to apply serious pressure on the Czech government to extradite him to the United States, even as Putin was lobbying aggressively against it.

Fayad, who had been indicted in U.S. courts on charges of planning the murders of U.S. government employees, attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and attempting to acquire, transfer and use anti-aircraft missiles, was ultimately sent to Beirut. He is now believed by U.S. officials to be back in business, and helping to arm militants in Syria and elsewhere with Russian heavy weapons.

Obama’s actions, on Fayad and is declawing the DEA task force, didn’t simply affect the U.S. because Hezbollah’s operation is worldwide.

The Obama administration’s derailment of the DEA task force campaign against Hezbollah has undermined global drug trafficking efforts, Josh Meyer writes.

4/ Last, of the million dishonest things the Obama echo chamber is pushing, how can they discredit Asher for having an Iran deal “agenda” and think tank ties when they all do too, just on the pro- side? Maybe you all can actually look into the issues I raised instead? @politico https://t.co/z2gZukhp5Q — Josh Meyer (@JoshMeyerDC) December 22, 2017

KILLER TESTIMONY

On March 12, 2015, Lt. Gen. Tovo testified and provided a written statement about Hezbollah’s and Iran’s reach and operations to describe the instability and national security dangers to the U.S. caused by our weak borders.

He was the Military Deputy Commander of the U.S. Southern Command and he addressed the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Read this excerpt carefully from his testimony.

Listen to the Lt. Gen. respond to a question: