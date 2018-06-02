Obama’s First Big Lie, He Was No Professor or a Scholar

The American Thinker by Karen McQuillan reminds Americans of the big lie by the hard-left now in control of the Democratic Party. The lie was about who the real Barack Obama was. He wasn’t a constitutional scholar or a law professor. He was merely an untenured lecturer for 12 years until he discovered government welcomes the non-productive into office and promotes them.

In Congress, you can get away with just voting and standing for nothing.

Obama was a hard-left community organizer, an Alinskyite who helped turn the University of Chicago from right-leaning to hard-left, one of many who did, like Bill Ayers.

There were many lies and cover-ups as to who Obama was. He was aligned with Communists in college, in his church, and in his political life. His collegiality with madman Louis Farrakhan and his hatred of police were kept secret. The man didn’t grow up with the American experience in Hawaii and Indonesia with a Communist mother, grandfather, and mentor.

There was one blatant lie, however, that people must not forget. It stands out. Reason being, people must remember leftists lie to trick you into following them. The lie about his esteemed career was a big one.

McQuillan writes at the Thinker: “He was hired by the University of Chicago when they learned he had been given a book contract on race and law directly after graduating from Harvard. There was no book – just the contract, which he later reneged on.”

Obama also got ahead when he impressed Michael W. McConnell, a conservative scholar, with some editing suggestions to an article he didn’t write. That got him a fellowship to Harvard. As the New York Times wrote, “The school had almost no black faculty members, a special embarrassment given its location on the South Side.”

It was Affirmative Action baby.

At a March 30, 2007, fundraiser, Obama said, “I was a constitutional law professor, which means unlike the current president I actually respect the Constitution.” A spokesman for the Republican National Committee immediately took exception to Obama’s remarks, pointing out that Obama’s title at the University of Chicago was “senior lecturer” and not “professor.”

For the purposes of left-wing fact-checking, the University came to his rescue with a carefully-worded statement and said they really thought of him as a professor.

Hillary’s campaign sent out an email quoting an Aug. 8, 2004 column in the Chicago Sun-Times that criticized Obama for calling himself a professor when, in fact, the University of Chicago faculty page listed him as “a senior lecturer (now on leave).”

The Sun-Times said, “In academia, there is a vast difference between the two titles. Details matter.” The Clinton campaign added that the difference between senior lecturers and professors is that “professors have tenure while lecturers do not.”

Obama was President of the Harvard Law Review but he never published anything. That is quite an unscholarly accomplishment.

The New York Times quoted a Libertarian colleague when the University of Chicago was right-leaning:

“…if teaching alongside some of the most formidable conservative minds in the country had any impact on Mr. Obama, no one can quite point to it.

“I don’t think anything that went on in these chambers affected him,” said Richard Epstein, a libertarian colleague who says he longed for Mr. Obama to venture beyond his ideological and topical comfort zones. “His entire life, as best I can tell, is one in which he’s always been a thoughtful listener and questioner, but he’s never stepped up to the plate and taken full swings.”

He didn’t do much of note with the constitution either except to dismiss it. Obama and his minions continually violated constitutional law and that was found to be true in nine cases that came before the Supreme Court.

Obama didn’t even know the Declaration of Independence from the Constitution.

The New York Times explains, Obama the lecturer taught three subjects only: “race, rights and gender.” That was his claim to constitutional fame.

Barack Obama’s favorite course to teach in his 12 years as an untenured lecturer was ‘Institutional Racism in American Society.’ It promised to “examine current problems in American race relations and the role the law has played in structuring the race debate.”

The course also hailed “the continued emphasis on statutory solutions to racism” that have been emphasized at the expense of “potentially richer political, economic, and cultural approaches.”

“[C]an minorities afford to shift their emphasis,” it asked, “given the continued prevalence of racism in society?”

Obama taught the two-hour seminar course more often than his other two classes, “Constitutional Law III: Equal Protection and Substantive Due Process” and “Voting Rights and the Democratic Process.”

He was hardly a constitutional scholar or was he even concerned with it except to violate it. The Marxist Obama found it to be flawed. It didn’t include wealth redistribution.