Obama’s Iran Launched First Direct Military Op Against Israel

As we learn that some or all of the $1.7 billion Barack Obama sent to Iran went to terror groups including Hezbollah, we also find out that Iran launched its first direct military operation against Israel, dispatching a drone from the Tyas Airbase in Syria’s central Homs region. Iran has spread its forces far and wide to kill as many Israelis as possible.

Syria is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iran. Iran has bases in Lebanon and Iraq focused on destroying Israel.

The Israelis intercepted and downed the drone with an Apache helicopter. They then sent four jets to destroy the command center. The operation was successful although a pilot had to abandon an F-16 over Israel because of heavy fire.

Obama-Funded Hezbollah Steps Up Threats

Iran and its proxies have stepped up threats to attack Israel over the last few weeks. The terrorist nation has structured its forces in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq to inflict the greatest number of mass casualties.

Hezbollah, which received many of the funds Obama sent to Iran, threatened to attack Israel for a number of reasons. They are angry about energy disputes and Israel is building a border fence. They are threatening Israel’s offshore gas platforms. They are bragging about building more tunnels so they can advance into Israel and kill them all.

The Lebanese terror group tied to Iran is threatening to bomb chemical plants [Haifa ammonia storage plants] to kill Israelis in what they say will be equivalent to a nuclear strike.

Iranian cleric Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi is a front-runner for Supreme Leaders and he recently toured the Lebanese border with Israel, bragging that they will soon secure “Jerusalem Liberation.”