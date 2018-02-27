Obama’s the Only Living Ex-President Not Attending Any of Billy Graham’s Services

Barack Obama is the only living former president who won’t attend any of the memorial services for Billy Graham. Billy Graham is a legend who died at age 99 last week. He was a spiritual adviser to presidents over the decades.

Obama’s office made the announcement.

Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham this week.

Obama’s office disclosed the former president’s plans Monday.

This reminds one of when Barack sniped at Christians during the prayer breakfast in 2015. He is still fighting the Crusades.

For some reason, this comes to mind also.