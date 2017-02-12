Obama’s OFA Takes the Next Step to Destroy President Trump

Yesterday, Paul Sperry’s article was published, in the NY Post. It outlined Barack Obama’s scheme to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency and preserve Obama’s Marxist legacy. The former president is planning the overthrow of the President’s agenda and half the nation is applauding his sedition.

For any Doubting Thomas’s out there, NBC News is reporting it. It’s out in the open.

Organizing for America (OFA) is the vehicle Barack Obama is using to set up protests, many of them violent, batter Republicans at town halls, clog congressional phone lines, and send out dishonest information while branding opponents as racists, homophobes, Islamophobes and so on.

This is what they do in banana republics.

OFA is gearing up and recently hired 14 field organizers in key states, according to NBC, and they hired the former national field director at Enroll America as a deputy campaign manager.

OFA will community organize against Trump and his agenda. There is nothing grassroots about them. These are hard-left organizers and their useful idiots.

The same people who ran roughshod over Romney are now organizing an army of about 30,000 to defeat the Republican President and the Congress.

They will start out with Obamacare and add issues such as climate change and gun control. They will launch a recruitment and training program for people to run the offices.

They are “hopeful they will produce more moments like the one at Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’ town hall Thursday night when he was confronted by angry ‘constituents’.”

The people who showed up to take down Rep. Chaffetz’ townhall were not grassroots.

NBC reported that OFA will fill a niche that will benefit the progressive movement as a whole by nurturing a broad base of “grassroots” organizers and working with other groups to mobilize voters on specific issues.

Their “grassroots” are the same leftists you see at airport protests, in Berkeley, in Portland, in New York City. They were the Occupiers, they were BLM, they are always the same extremists. The left has now united the leftists of all stripes.

They have teamed up with Indivisible, a buzzy newcomer to the progressive movement, to offer organizing training that began Thursday night with a video conference. A combined 25,000 people have registered to participate in those trainings, OFA said.

To defend Obamacare, the group says it has planned 400 health care-focused events in 42 states this year with partners that include mainline liberal groups, like the Center for American Progress and Planned Parenthood, as well those from the progressive wing, like MoveOn.org.

They plan to flood town halls to make it impossible for Republicans to repeal Obamacare.

Make no mistake. This isn’t about a legacy, it’s about forcing Marxism on the United States.

Maxine Waters described the purpose of the OFA secret database as it applies to Progressivism. It will be used to coerce Democrats into supporting the hard-left Progressive agenda.

“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin on Monday. “That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.



Maxine Waters explains OFA by mauriedee–

Follow the money: Open Secrets. The biggest funder, David Shaw is a computer and hedge fund genius. He was a major donor to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

h/t Brian Hayes