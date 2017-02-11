Obama’s Scheme to Destroy Trump’s Presidency Unfolds

The Obama Truth Team originating in 2012 is back — again. Launched to destroy Presidential candidate Mitt Romney, it has a new role, to destroy Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

The Truth Team is a division of Obama’s Organizing for America which allegedly fact-checks every claim by Republicans. It’s from a left-wing perspective and it’s generally non-factual. It also pumps up the recipients of their emails with deceptive “facts” while encouraging them to “protest” and giving them information on how to do it.

The need to enlist the aid of an Orwellian-sound “truth team” would be galling even if Obama were himself as honest as the day is long. His goal is the same as it has been in the last two election cycles — to damage or destroy the GOP.

Barack Obama is operating behind the scenes to destroy Republicans and President Trump in particular. He’s setting up a shadow government in D.C. that will operate out of his mansion.

I’ve personally receive emails from the “truth team” every few days. Barack Obama has built a wide-ranging database he uses to send out his propaganda.

Paul Sperry, writing for NY Post, believes that Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency. That is not a stretch given his actions to block Trump on every Obama legacy issue in the waning days of his administration.

Sperry pointed out that when former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops.

Obama, Sperry said, has an army of more than 30,000 agitators he can call up to fight his Republican successor at every turn.

The Truth Team emails I receive include suggestions such as today’s which told people to call Congress to complain about the new education secretary. Another reported that “the big lesson Trump’s first 2 weeks: resistance works.” “Protest is the new brunch”, the email article declared.

There are links galore in these emails. They seek to unite leftists of all stripes from environmental extremists to abortion fanatics to Obamacare lovers, and on and on.

Every one of their suggestions can be shared and tweeted.

Sperry’s article details the actions he’s taking:

Sperry said, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action, Sperry wrote. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.

Since Donald Trump’s election, this little-known but well-funded protesting arm has beefed up staff and ramped up recruitment of young liberal activists, declaring on its website, “We’re not backing down.” Determined to salvage Obama’s legacy,”it’s drawing battle lines on immigration, ObamaCare, race relations and climate change.

Obama is intimately involved in OFA operations and even tweets from the group’s account. In fact, he gave marching orders to OFA foot soldiers following Trump’s upset victory.

“It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” he said in a conference call from the White House. “But get over it.” He demanded they “move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

“Now is the time for some organizing,” he said. “So don’t mope.”

Obama has a non-stop, well-funded protest of “invented outrage”.

Sperry continues:

OFA activists helped organize anti-Trump marches across US cities, some of which turned into riots. After Trump issued a temporary ban on immigration from seven terror-prone Muslim nations, the demonstrators jammed airports, chanting: “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!”

Run by old Obama aides and campaign workers, federal tax records show “nonpartisan” OFA marshals 32,525 volunteers nationwide. Registered as a 501(c)(4), it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, but they’ve been generous. OFA has raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants since evolving from Obama’s campaign organization Obama for America in 2013.

OFA, in IRS filings, says it trains young activists to develop “organizing skills.” Armed with Obama’s 2012 campaign database, OFA plans to get out the vote for Democratic candidates it’s grooming to win back Congress and erect a wall of resistance to Trump at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Obama Foundation is assisting and then we have people like Eric Holder who will jam up the courts over California’s resistance to myriad reforms on Trump’s agenda.

Obama’s is moving – he hopes – to put open borders advocate Tom Perez at the head of the DNC so he can control that.

“You’re going to see me early next year,” he said after the election, “and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff.”

Added the ex-president: “Point is, I’m still fired up and ready to go.”

The Marxist still plans to run the country.

Ed Klein warned us.