Obama’s Secret Speech Revealed In All Its Delusional Obamaness

Last Friday, Obama gave a top-secret speech at MIT at a major sports conference but it was not to be taped or reported. Orders were that it was to be kept in the utmost secrecy under threat of a permanent ban from future events. The speech has leaked and, as it happens, it’s delusional with one potential dog whistle. The delusion came in when he said he never had “embarrassing” scandals while in office.

Obama sees Americans as living in “entirely different realities where facts are in dispute. That is true but to Obama, facts are what he says they are. Since he is a Marxist, people need to consider what that means.

A recording of his lecture was made and it was given to Reason Magazine. The points are summarized in the magazine and we have a shorter summary here with the tape of the mystery speech at the end. Read the entire summary at Reason.

The first one is a fake news dog whistle. He wants to shut down avenues of reporting that provide a dissenting opinion.

1) Obama thinks Google, Facebook, etc., are “a public good as well as a commercial enterprise,” and should consider whether they are corroding our democracy.

“What’s also true is that our social media platforms are just a tool,” he said. “ISIS can use that tool. Neo-Nazis can use that tool. I do think the large platforms—Google and Facebook being the most obvious, Twitter and others as well, are part of that ecosystem—have to have a conversation about their business model that recognizes they are a public good as well as a commercial enterprise. They’re not just an invisible platform, they’re shaping our culture in powerful ways.”

[Much of what is happening is bad in his mind, “Russian inspired bots and fake news…Fox vs. The New York Times…it is very difficult to figure out how democracy works over the long term in those circumstances.”]

[We are a Republic]

2) It’s okay to argue about how we should address climate change. It’s not okay to deny the underlying science.

3) Obama really likes basketball—and he’d like it more if the NBA had a junior league.

4) Diversity isn’t about “charity or political correctness, it’s just common sense.” And it’s why his White House was scandal-free, according to the president.

What he is saying is Marxism is common sense and it’s fact. His talking points on women being safe at work, equal pay for equal work [without consideration of experience and talent no doubt] were highlighted.

Then he said:

“We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” he said. The former president admitted that his team made mistakes, but no massive screw-ups. He then said, “I know that seems like a low bar,” at which point the audience burst into laughter. “Generally speaking, you didn’t hear about a lot of drama inside our White House,” he said. This was the closest Obama came to critiquing the new administration.

5) Obama thinks the stereotype of lazy government employees is wrong.

THE DOG WHISTLE

Notice how he never calls the nation a Republic, it’s always a democracy? Democracies are socialist. Notice how he thinks Fox News and Russians are in the same pot of fake news.

The dog whistle is the Google and Facebook issue. It gives a platform, as does Fox, for people who disagree with him. He doesn’t want that.

Interestingly, Jeff Zucker was quoted in Variety as wanting something done about the monopolies of Google and Facebook because it’s hurting CNN. Is this the next line of attack?

THE OBAMA SCANDALS HE DIDN’T HAVE:

Solyndra IRS targeted conservatives and religious groups. Hillary’s personal server he knew all about Benghazi Fast & Furious Spying on journalists Probably spied on the Trump campaign for political reasons Then-Attorney General Eric Holder held in contempt $1.7 billion in cash and gold to Iranian terrorists, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard actually transported it as per the Ayatollah’s orders. Iran Nuclear Deal Obamacare, “you can keep your doctor”, the website, the exorbitant costs. Welcoming Black Lives Matter terrorists to the White House, fomenting rebellion Open Borders Bowe Bergdahl Trampling the Constitution, being overruled by SCOTUS nine times VA waiting list GSA spending spree DoJ and New Black Panthers Joe Sestak offered a job to stay out of the Pennsylvania race so Arlen Spector would win. The Stimulus theft without shovel-ready jobs Pigford Scandal NSA spying on all Americans Polluting the Colorado River and covering it up Out of control Secret Service Doubling our national debt Making the government shutdown into a case of not letting dying WWII veterans visit an open-air air monument to their heroism.



Listen to Obama here [that was probably the point behind the secretiveness – to get people to pay attention and listen to him]: