Obama’s So Sane, So Smart, He Gave 33.6 Billion to Iran for Terrorism

According to written testimony from a respected non-partisan expert on Iran on September 8, 2016, the brilliant, sane Barack Hussein Obama may have given as much as $33.6 billion to Iran in sanctions relief and he gave it in cash and gold.

Iran is a declared enemy of the United States that promises to one day destroy Israel and the U.S.. They are the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world.

The money appears to have been given in cash and gold and it was done without settling the many claims against Iran from victims.

Hussein Obama, and his minion John Kerry, couldn’t say if it would or wouldn’t fund terrorism although John Kerry has admitted at least some of it will.

They knowingly funded terrorism to secure an incredibly bad deal with Iran, a deal which guaranteed Iran a path to the bomb and did not deal with their ICBMs.

They work closely with North Korea, a nation that is setting off some serious ICBMs. They say they plan to use the missiles to hit the US. They were given a similar deal by Bill Clinton but they dropped out of the deal after their path to the bomb was sealed.

All of this was done without consent of Congress, the only government officials representing the American people – allegedly.

Iran is the largest sponsor of terror in the world, according to our own State Department, and it is the country that funds Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, and partners alongside the Taliban. They support Palestinian terrorists and other jihadists. They have murdered our soldiers in the field. They launch terrorist activities in Europe and Latin America as well as the Middle East. Iranian secret service have been caught trying to enter the U.S. through our open southern border.

We recently found out the Hezbollah cartels are actively engaged in the U.S..

Iran was, according to Barack Obama early in his tenure, “a tiny country”, but he decided to make them a regional power and give them a path to the nuclear bomb.

Who in their right mind gives Iran billions of dollars as they threaten to destroy us? It was the brilliant, sane president Barack Hussein Obama.

Iran may have received this additional $33.6 billion in secret cash and gold payments in sanction relief, in addition to the $1.7 billion the U.S. held. The payments were facilitated by the Obama administration between 2014 and 2016, according to this testimony provided before Congress by an expert on last summer’s nuclear agreement with Iran, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

That is the time period in which the administration was hammering out the details of the nuclear accord promoted by Hillary Clinton.

Iran was paid $700 million every month from funds that had previously been frozen by U.S. sanctions.

A total of $11.9 billion was ultimately paid to Iran, but the details surrounding these payments remain shrouded in mystery, according to Mark Dubowitz, executive director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and as reported by WFB.

In total, “Iran may have received as much as $33.6 billion in cash or in gold and other precious metals,” Dubowitz disclosed.

Mark Dubowitz (born September 11, 1968 in South Africa), a US citizen, is the executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He is an expert on sanctions against Iran. He also heads FDD’s Center on Sanctions and Illicit Finance.

Lawmakers and others pressed the administration to disclose how a slew of other payments to Iran were made in the years leading up to the final nuclear accord, WFB reported. They never got an answer.

“In July [2016], the Associated Press cited U.S. officials who estimated that Iran ‘brought home less than $20 billion.’ Were these funds repatriated to Tehran in cash or in gold and precious metals? Through the formal financial system? Or through some combination?” Dubowitz asked in his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

“The administration should also clarify if the $20 billion dollars is inclusive of the $11.9 billion in [Joint Plan of Action] funds, or if the $20 billion was in addition to the $11.9 billion,” he said. “Either way, it is important to understand how funds were sent. The worst-case scenario here is that Iran may have received as much as $33.6 billion in cash or in gold and other precious metals.”

At least some of this money was likely sent in cash and other assets, according to Dubowitz.

The Obama administration was forced to disclose at the time that current sanctions and banking restrictions prohibited it from transferring funds to Iran via electronic methods.

The cash payment of $1.7 billion was the easiest way to ensure Iran got immediate access to the money, according to officials.

Given the situation, it is likely that the multiple past payments to Iran were conducted in a similar fashion, according to Dubowitz.

The money was delivered as ransom for hostages. As soon they received the money, Iran seized more hostages.

HOW THE MONEY WILL BE USED

It’s going to the military!

“Officials in Iran have already announced that the repatriated $1.7 billion in FMS principal and interest will go to the defense budget. In an interview with Fars News on July 7, an Iranian parliamentarian claimed that the money from the settlement must be “allocated to the armed forces. The final budget passed weeks later ended up containing this allocation,” Dubowitz reported.

“The funds,” he continued, “will be used to pay for Iran’s conventional armed forces, procure advanced weaponry in contravention of the arms embargo, support the activities of the IRGC and Quds Force in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere, and/or provide direct support to Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other Iranian-assisted terrorist organizations.”

Banks don’t want to deal with Iran because they are terrorists and that’s why Obama sent cash.

Distributing this money in hard cash, however, makes it very easy for Iran to cloak their terrorist endeavors and that is why they wanted it in cash.

Iran provides Hezbollah with as much as $900 million annually, according to Israeli intelligence.

U.N. officials estimate that Iran provides $6 billion to Syrian President Assad annually. Assad has killed hundreds of thousands of his own people, allegedly trying to quell terrorism.

It was considered dangerous for national security.

Dubowitz gave this information to the House Financial Services Commitee’s subcommittee on on Oversight and Investigations in sworn testimony and concluded that “the transfer of this cash, which is untraceable, easy to hide, and valuable to a regime like Iran’s with billions of dollars in illicit activities, would have severe consequences for American national security and that of our regional allies. If the administration refuses to answer fundamental questions about the nature and extent of the movement of cash to Iran, Congress needs to pass legislation to force much-needed transparency and disclosure.”

This is the action taken by the brilliant, allegedly sane President. The crazy President is the one trying to reverse some of the damage done.

Read the testimony by clicking this link