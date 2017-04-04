On Monday, we learned that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice ordered the unmasking of political opponents for reasons having nothing to do with national security in what can be described as a fishing expedition. The data was then widely shared. It is important to note that Rice is one of the closest advisers to Barack Obama then and now.

The left-wing media, which is all but Fox News, is calling this a “distraction.” Press Secretary Sean Spicer called them out for their lack of interest but they are fixated on their one goal – destroy Trump – and a government spying on its citizens just isn’t that important.

What Rice did does involve legal jeopardy because she went on a “fishing expedition”. We are talking felony!

U.S. officials told Bloomberg News that the reports contained summaries of conversations among foreign targets discussing the incoming Trump administration and, in some cases, conversations between Trump transition members and foreign officials.

More importantly, the intelligence reports contained “valuable political information,” a source told Bloomberg.

Former U.S. attorney general Joseph diGenova added that the information contained “detailed spreadsheets”.

DiGenova was quoted by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) as saying Susan Rice ordered “detailed spreadsheets” of legal phone calls involving Donald Trump and his aides when he was running for president.

“What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” diGenova told The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group Monday.

“The overheard conversations involved no illegal activity by anybody of the Trump associates, or anyone they were speaking with,” diGenova said. “In short, the only apparent illegal activity was the unmasking of the people in the calls.”

DiGenova makes errors at times but DCNF said their sources with direct knowledge confirmed those details — that’s the way it went down, they said.

Whether diGenova is right or not, there is little question that the Obama administration spied on political opponents for no reason other than to hurt them.

We’ve heard a lot of euphemisms from the media as to what they were doing and we’ve been told what Rice did was “legal” and “ethical” though few would agree with that conclusion if it were done to them or their Democrat cronies. It is also important to pay attention to those two buzzwords – legal and ethical – they are the words emanating from Soros’s online rag Think Progress.

Tucker called it what it is last night on his show. He said, “Let’s drop the euphemisms. This isn’t incidental collection, it’s spying.”

If you remember Evelyn Farkas, an Obama minion, down pretty far on the Obama Defense Department totem pole, told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski in early March that the administration was unmasking and collecting data in case it would disappear once Trump became president. If SHE had the leaked information, even though she had been out of office for months, everyone on that team had it.

The left didn’t think Trump would win and Hillary would have been able to keep their spying secret. They thought they would never get caught.

Hillary and six of her aides had access to Top Secret data while she was a candidate and likely knew all about the spying. As likely an idea is that she and her six aides were spying too.

Farkas tried to take back her admissions but just sounded like a liar.

Hannity reviewed the details of how widespread this spying was at the top levels of Obama’s government.

