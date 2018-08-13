Obama’s Training Ground for Little Obamas Will Cost Fed Taxpayers $139 Million

The Obama Presidential Center is being erected in historic Jackson Park in Chicago. The park is on the Register of Historic Places but it’s going to be renovated to become the Obama park. Some Chicagoans were very upset about it and sued to stop it.

The Obama Foundation won using a short con shell game described as “a corrupt scheme to deceive and seemingly legitimize an illegal land grab, one that will endure for centuries to come, regardless of future changing public park needs and increasingly consequential environmental conditions,” the lawsuit said.

The Obama Foundation also promised no major changes to the park but they are not following through on that. They are ripping down trees and making fundamental changes to the park. Obama likes to fundamentally transform things.

The Obama Library/Center — which won’t hold books — was to be funded by private money. Did anyone really believe that?

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Obama Center will receive at least $174 million from Illinois taxpayers for roadway and transit re-configurations.

FEDERAL TAXPAYERS GET TO PAY 80 PERCENT

Since the federal government reimburses up to 80 percent on this type of building, the federal taxpayer gets to pay $139 million for The Obama Center.

The National Archives and Records Administration will not run it and Obama’s presidential records won’t be housed there. It will instead become a training ground for young Obamas.

The Obama Center did pay the typical Socialist fair share and gave the city of Chicago a one-time payment of $1 for the 19 acres it will rest on.

The Washington Examiner reports that Illinois taxpayers will also shoulder half of a $50 million project to overhaul an above-ground rail stop two miles from the center. The other half will be funded via a Transportation Department grant.

Rahm Emanuel says it’s “money well spent,” American Black Web reported.

Obama is the gift that keeps on giving.

The building is ugly to boot.

This is the Democrat/Socialist Party way.