Obvious Reason Jeff Sessions Will Never Investigate Hillary or Any of the Corruption

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will never investigate Hillary Clinton, and even if he somehow orders an investigation, he will turn it over to the very people who were involved in the Obama-Clinton Russia-Uranium deals and the discredited dossier.

Jeff Sessions told us exactly that during his confirmation hearings. He should have withdrawn at that time because the scope of his recusal was too broad.

The future attorney general said he would recuse.

“With regard to Secretary Clinton and some of the comments I made, I do believe that that could place my objectivity in question, I’ve given that thought, I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kinds of investigations that involve Secretary Clinton that were raised during the campaign or could be otherwise connected to it.”

His recusal was extremely and unnecessarily broad.

He said he wouldn’t even “defer” as Loretta Lynch did, he’d “recuse” himself “from any questions involving those kinds of investigations that…uh…involve secretary Clinton that were raised during the campaign…or could otherwise be connected to it.”

In response to Senator Grassley’s request for elaboration Sessions agreed that it included the Clinton email case and any matters related to the Clinton Foundation.

That means all of it automatically goes to Rosenstein who is himself implicated in these scandals and he is only wrapped up in Trump-Russia collusion it seems.

While we think highly of the former congressman, he needs to resign from this position.