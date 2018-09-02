Ocasio-Cortez Is Indoctrinating Children, Tells Them to “Fight Trump”

Know-nothing Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stooped to rallying little impressionable children to “fight Trump.”

That’s what Hitler did.

She told young children in a park in Queens to tell their parents to vote for her and another [Communist/Socialist] Jumanne Williams.

Out here in Corona, Queens with @JumaaneWilliams organizing the kids 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/urFuwFXQ3W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 1, 2018

According to the hard-left Jacobin Magazine, New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is running for lieutenant governor on a platform of ending mass incarceration, protecting and expanding women’s reproductive freedoms, environmental justice, affordable housing, and free high-quality public education.

His campaign is endorsed by [all the Communists]: Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Jacobin writes.

Jumanne is a terrible candidate

The NY Post reported he owes $625,00 on a loan for a failed vegan sandwich shop. His house is foreclosed on and he blames Cuomo’s policies for that.

His campaign received $50,000 in illegal contributions. He went on trial for blocking an ambulance during a protest for an illegal alien. He is represented by extremist lawyer Ron Kuby and they decided he should play the martyr instead of taking a plea deal.

Jumanne and O-Cortez think it’s appropriate to indoctrinate children as do all on the hard-left, namely today’s Democrats.