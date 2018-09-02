Ocasio-Cortez Is Indoctrinating Children, Tells Them to “Fight Trump”

Know-nothing Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stooped to rallying little impressionable children to “fight Trump.”
That’s what Hitler did.
She told young children in a park in Queens to tell their parents to vote for her and another [Communist/Socialist] Jumanne Williams.
Out here in Corona, Queens with @JumaaneWilliams organizing the kids 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/urFuwFXQ3W
According to the hard-left Jacobin Magazine, New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is running for lieutenant governor on a platform of ending mass incarceration, protecting and expanding women’s reproductive freedoms, environmental justice, affordable housing, and free high-quality public education.
His campaign is endorsed by [all the Communists]: Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Jacobin writes.
Jumanne is a terrible candidate
The NY Post reported he owes $625,00 on a loan for a failed vegan sandwich shop. His house is foreclosed on and he blames Cuomo’s policies for that.
His campaign received $50,000 in illegal contributions. He went on trial for blocking an ambulance during a protest for an illegal alien. He is represented by extremist lawyer Ron Kuby and they decided he should play the martyr instead of taking a plea deal.
Jumanne and O-Cortez think it’s appropriate to indoctrinate children as do all on the hard-left, namely today’s Democrats.
Appealing to the ignorant, the malcontents, the jealous/envious crowd, the haters and everyone who believes that Americans owes them a living.
Jumanne tried and failed to run a private business, took illegal contributions, and couldn’t manage his personal finances well enough to pay the mortgage on his house. But he feels plenty qualified to make economic policy decisions for you and me. The perfect poster child for Socialism.