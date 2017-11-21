Oddball Democrat Says He Slept With 50 Very Attractive Women

This is what you’ve all been waiting for…this guy’s sexual history.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill is a gubernatorial candidate and he’s just getting it out there that he slept with “50 very attractive women”. No one asked him for this information.

Warding off any future criticisms and helping out weirdo Al Franken, O’Neill wrote in a Facebook post that he is coming forward “on behalf of all heterosexual males”.

O’Neill said he was disappointed by the “national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago” and wanted to focus on the issues like legalizing marijuana and addressing opioid addiction.

O’Neill also defended Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore with a left-handed compliment, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment from seven women, including molesting a 14-year-old girl 38 years ago.

“Roy Moore apparently seems to be a challenged individual when it comes to morality,” O’Neill said. “I think that’s very, very clear. [It’s not clear] He’s been convicted of nothing and he’s never had the opportunity to defend himself and that violates due process in America. The media is about to determine the election of a United States Senate campaign.”

O’Neill also volunteered that he wasn’t sure if the number of women he referenced being sexually intimate with was actually 50, because he “doesn’t keep count.”

Fifty, a hundred, whatever.

O’Neill detailed two of the relationships and one must wonder what the women think about it.

He has confirmed he wrote the post.

The womanizing Justice doesn’t think it inappropriate to talk about his affairs as a justice.

Are we Sodom and Gomorrah yet?

Other candidates have been ripping into him on Twitter or calling for him to resign.

.@BillForOhio is a sitting Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate. Read his Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/OEE8elAXeY — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 17, 2017