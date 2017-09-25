Odell Beckham Blames His Obscene Dog-Peeing Performance on Trump

Odell Beckham’s controversial dog-peeing touchdown celebration was done in response to President Trump’s widely-denounced comments about the NFL and its players, the Giants wide receiver seemed to suggest in a tweet Monday.

In case you missed it, he pretended to be a dog peeing on a fire hydrant and cost his team 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff. Watch:

Odell Beckham pretending to be a peeing dog is really what this day needed pic.twitter.com/POmzWtdSzM — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 24, 2017

The entitled NFL player, who always does things like this, is now blaming Trump and claiming he was thinking outside the box — it was a protest!

AJ Willingham gave him the phony excuse. Do they honestly think we will fall for this?

told yall it wasnt crazy 👇 https://t.co/j3CfNGQb3y — AJ Willingham (@ItsAJWillingham) September 25, 2017

“If you seen that?” His English could use some work.

Beckham never mentioned it after he did it and had plenty of time. This is what he actually said:

“I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown,” Beckham said. “I’m a dog so I acted like a dog. I don’t know if the rulebook said you can’t hike your leg. (The ref) said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn’t see him.

“Either way it goes, you play football. I wear red and white, I don’t wear black and white. I don’t make calls. I just play football.”