Odell Beckham Jr Breaks His Ankle

Odell Beckham Jr. broke his ankle in Sunday’s game. The star wide receiver was in tears as he left the field gripping his left ankle. For those unfamiliar with OBJ, he’s the player who recently mimicked a dog peeing on the field, later saying it was an anti-Trump protest.

He fractured his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Giants’ game against the Chargers and has been ruled out for the game.

After the game, it was reported that Beckham will have surgery, though the Giants have not confirmed that.

Beckham sprained his left ankle in August.

He reportedly has a broken fibula.

That’s a season ender for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/hp6aO7JeMe — SaquonSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) October 8, 2017