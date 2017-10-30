OFA Funneled Nearly a Million Dollars to the Law Firm Tied to Fusion GPS

According to a detailed report from The Federalist, Organizing For America, Obama’s anti-Trump network, paid nearly one million dollars to the same law firm, Perkins Coie, that funneled money to Fusion GPS.

Fusion is the firm that was behind the infamous “dossier” which turned out to be opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton, the DNC and the FBI — even after the election.

The OFA has paid the law firm $972,000 since April 2016, The Federalist reported. The dossier began to be compiled sometime in the spring of 2016. This was after the Washington Free Beacon commissioned a report and before leftist spy Christopher Steele was hired. Steele obtained most of the information in the dossier from the Kremlin.

Perkins Coie funneled money to Fusion GPS at the request of Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, according to a Washington Post report. They also lied about it.

It is important to note here that many of the claims in the dossier have been directly refuted, none of the dossier’s allegations of collusion have been independently verified. Lawyers for Steele admitted in court filings last April that his work was not verified and was never meant to be made public.

FEC records as well as federal court records show that Marc Elias, the Perkins Coie lawyer whom the Washington Post reported was responsible for the payments to Fusion GPS on behalf of Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, also previously served as a counsel for OFA.

Also of note, Fusion GPS, which has been accused of illegally operating as an undisclosed agent of foreign governments, is currently facing multiple congressional inquiries into its activities and its clients. Bill Browder, whose attorney was allegedly murdered by Russian authorities after publicizing explosive allegations of Russian fraud and money laundering, alleged in congressional testimony last July that Fusion GPS was paid by Russians to undermine U.S. sanctions against the country.

Read the article in full at The Federalist.