“Mad” Merkel Tells Germans Beat Terror with Love and Compassion

Express UK is reporting that Angela Merkel is being mocked in the EU for telling Germans to beat terror with love and compassion. She’s being called “mad” and “off her rocker” after her delusional New Year’s Eve speech.

Ironically, she travels in a bulletproof car and is surrounded by armed guards. Where’s the love Angela?

“Determination”, “compassion” and “cohesion” defeats terrorism, she says. “We’re free and open”, she says as she travels with guards.

It was so right to take in these migrants and help them integrate according to her. Merkel praised the “collective” and globalism, unsurprisingly.

Her remarks come less than two weeks after a failed asylum seeker drove an articulated truck into families at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and seriously injuring dozens more.

She is unrepentant however and the Germans will still vote for her, sealing their fate.