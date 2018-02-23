Offended Cupcake Sees a Confederate Flag, This Is What She Does

The Seattle Times reported this story after Rebecca Morris, who is an author of The New York Times best-seller true-crime books, saw the Confederate flag flying from outside her window.

The Times reported:

There was no wind, and on a flagpole, there was what obviously was the U.S. flag at the top, and below, a red flag with blue stripes.

Simply hanging down, not spread out, you could make some assumptions that it was the star-filled “Southern cross” of the Confederacy.

Does this look like a Confederate flag to you?

It’s a Norweigan flag hung up when the Olympics began.

This is the Confederate flag:

Even if it were the. Confederate flag, it’s not illegal.

The author of the article points out that it’s a common error. That is bizarre since they don’t look anything alike.

THE MOST BIZARRE REACTION

Ms. Morris’s conclusion is not one of embarrassment. It is this:

When told she had mistaken the flag, Morris says, “Are you kidding me?”

She says she had even looked up the Confederate flag online and it sure looked to her like the flag on that corner.

But on a second look, “Well, it does look like the Norwegian flag!”

She says, “Maybe that’s the story … we’re so stressed by all things political that we see things that aren’t there.”

No Morris, the story is you’re a damn cupcake who is looking to be offended by things that are none of your business.