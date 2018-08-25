Officer Begs for Help But Security Guard Just Keeps Filming

An officer at a Texas gas station was caught on camera in a life and death struggle with a man resisting arrest. The security guard was filming and did nothing to help him, Yahoo reported.

SHE WAS BUSY FILMING

The security guard ignored his pleas for help and just kept filming.

On Tuesday night, two Houston cops were in a serious struggle with a suspect at a gas station who appeared to be resisting arrest.

Several bystanders pulled out their cellphones to record the encounter in addition to the security guard.

“Stop f***ing taping and help me,” the cop was recorded telling the guard. But she continued filming.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union, spoke to Inside Edition about the incident.“She was completely oblivious to everything that was going on there,” he said. “As a security guard you go through training, you wear a uniform, you wear a badge, she should absolutely be ashamed that she didn’t even call 911.

“At the very least, she could have called for her officers and get them some help out there and she did nothing.”

She’s been fired and the cop is okay.

“Stop f**cking filming and help me”! Cop in a life or death struggle pleads with the black woman security guard just standing there filming to help him! By the way she was fired! pic.twitter.com/nkpqdfYMyN — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) August 25, 2018