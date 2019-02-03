Oh Baby, Look Who Got Letters from Covington Catholic HS Lawyers

Wait until you see the many people who will be sued over the slander and libel of the Covington Catholic High School boys and their school.

Many lost hope in the civility of our citizens and the legitimacy of our media with the advent of social media and the Internet in general. Our freedom of speech has been abridged. The opinions of many are banned because they aren’t walking in lockstep. This despite the fact that there is no way to get to the truth without civilly sharing different viewpoints.

Now we also hurt our children and destroy peoples’ reputations and livelihoods.

The Covington boys episode has brought that to the fore, and we hope something good will come of it. The lawsuits stemming from this abuse of the children could help the media turn course and force them to gather facts before destroying peoples’ reputations. But the suits would have to hurt.

The suits might silence some of the very vile attacks by Hollywood and other social media sewer rats who sit behind their computers and lash out at people without facts and smear others without a shred of human kindness.

While everyone was talking about Moonwalking Ralph Northam, legal letters have been sent on behalf of Nick Sandmann and the Covington Catholic High School and their students. There are seven lawyers working on it at this point.

The Covington Catholic High School lawyers sent letters, alerting potential defendants to pending lawsuits, to: The NY Times, Maggie Haberman, Washington Post, CNN, NPR, Savannah Guthrie, Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, The Hill, The Atlantic, Kathy Griffin, GQMagazine, Elizabeth Warren, The Guardian, TMZ, Capitol Hill Publishing Corp., Diocese of Covington, Diocese of Lexington, Archdiocese of Louisville, Diocese of Baltimore, Erin Burnett, Sara Sidner, Ana Cabrera, Amanda Watts, Ilhan Omar, Noah Berlatsky, Elisha Fieldstadt, and Eun Kyung Kim.

And more are going out.

NICK SANDMANN’S LAWYERS ARE AWARE OF BILL MAHER

L. Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry, who are representing Nick Sandmann, the boy most falsely maligned by the media, sent letters to a number of media outlets putting them on notice. They also sent this next tweet about the vile comments made by Bill Maher that were broadcast on HBO.

THE UNAMERICAN ACLU

The unAmerican leftist ACLU, in defiance of their role as civil liberties advocates, filed a discrimination complaint against the innocent Covington boys. They falsely assert that the boys, victims of racial hatred, fostered a “racially hostile educational environment.”

It should be rejected out of hand. It’s a distraction, that’s all.

Lin Wood shared this next video on Twitter and asked that people make it go viral. It’s 15 minutes long, but it does a great job of presenting the entire truth.

Master Sandmann’s lawyers say they hope this has a broader impact on truth in the media and on civility.

