Oh No, Another Adam Schiff Narrative About Trump Tower Goes Kaput!

Democrats, Democrat media, and Adam Schiff will be sorely disappointed with the latest news.

One of the tales they like to tell is Donald Trump Jr. told his father about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. Were it true, it would make a liar out of the President and his son.

It was a BIG story in the fake news media. Their proof was so-called mysterious phone calls between Donald Trump and his son shortly before the meeting. The fake news purveyors decided it must have been Donald Junior calling his father to tell him about the Trump Tower meeting.

ALAS, IT WAS FAKE NEWS

Manu Raju reported today that the Senate Intelligence Committee obtained information showing Donald Trump Jr.’s phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father.

It busts Adam Schiff’s fake news theory.

NEWS: Senate Intel has obtained info showing Donald Trump Jr.’s mysterious phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father, sources tell @PamelaBrownCNN @KaraScannell @jeremyherb and me. Dems had suspected that it was Trump’s. https://t.co/aOLQfx5Hcb. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2019

Will anyone hold Adam Schiff accountable, or will he just be able to start a new fake story tomorrow? Adam Schiff continually accused the President of colluding with Russia without evidence. He is believed to be the person behind “leaks” that claimed Donald Jr. told his father about the Trump Tower meeting before it took place. This was alleged to be part of the Russia conspiracy story. It’s one of Schiff’s piece of evidence, and he wants the special counsel to investigate Don Jr. for perjury over it.

ANYONE HEAR FROM ADAM SCHIFF?

Donald Jr. responded to the news, asking if anyone heard from Adam Schiff yet.

Has anyone heard from Adam Schiff? I imagine he’s busy leaking other confidential info from the House Intelligence Committee to change the subject?!? #FullOfSchiff https://t.co/7CC6k0CjlJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2019

As he tweeted, more of the Dem narrative is disappearing.

More of the Democrat’s #fakenews narrative disappearing before their eyes.

I wonder how many more false leaks will pop now to keep their dreams alive??? https://t.co/sfmvHs0zVr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019

A lot of people look dumb today. “Records provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee show the calls were between Trump Jr. & two of his business associates…and appear to contradict Democrats’ long-held suspicions that the blocked number was from then-candidate Donald Trump” https://t.co/Iw513UQwuV — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) January 31, 2019