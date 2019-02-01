Oh No, Another Adam Schiff Narrative About Trump Tower Goes Kaput!

Democrats, Democrat media, and Adam Schiff will be sorely disappointed with the latest news.

One of the tales they like to tell is Donald Trump Jr. told his father about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. Were it true, it would make a liar out of the President and his son.

It was a BIG story in the fake news media. Their proof was so-called mysterious phone calls between Donald Trump and his son shortly before the meeting. The fake news purveyors decided it must have been Donald Junior calling his father to tell him about the Trump Tower meeting.

ALAS, IT WAS FAKE NEWS

Manu Raju reported today that the Senate Intelligence Committee obtained information showing Donald Trump Jr.’s phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father.

It busts Adam Schiff’s fake news theory.

Will anyone hold Adam Schiff accountable, or will he just be able to start a new fake story tomorrow? Adam Schiff continually accused the President of colluding with Russia without evidence. He is believed to be the person behind “leaks” that claimed Donald Jr. told his father about the Trump Tower meeting before it took place. This was alleged to be part of the Russia conspiracy story. It’s one of Schiff’s piece of evidence, and he wants the special counsel to investigate Don Jr. for perjury over it.

ANYONE HEAR FROM ADAM SCHIFF?

Donald Jr. responded to the news, asking if anyone heard from Adam Schiff yet.

As he tweeted, more of the Dem narrative is disappearing.

