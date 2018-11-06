Oh No! Not the Election Needle! Fake News Prepares!

The fake news media has been preparing for this moment for two years, but are they ready for what may come? Nate Silver took the daring step of forecasting a win for Democrats in the House of 14 percent to 86 percent. WOW! He’s such a brave soul. He called an election right once and now he’s the Democrat election guru.

OH NO, NOT THE NEEDLE!

The NY Times election needle is baaaack!

The New York Times is changing a voting data graphic that many readers claim led them to falsely believe then-candidate Donald Trump would lose the 2016 presidential election in a landslide. The Times was fantastically wrong and had Hillary’s chances of winning at 85 percent and Trump’s at 15 percent.

The Times wants to avoid triggering panic attacks among voters [Democrat voters] and won’t let that election needle go wild as it did for Hillary.

“Until we get a sufficient sampling of early results to make that model meaningful, we won’t even surface the needle,” Managing Editor Joe Kahn told Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo Monday. There will now be two needles – one for the House and one for the Senate – and neither will be placed high up on the front page, he said.

“People have expressed a concern that even though our real-time election model is extremely valuable, that despite that, we should still be very cautious about featuring the needle prominently in our coverage on Election Night—not because we’re not confident in it, but because certain readers may have a nervous reaction to the re-introduction of the needle,” he added.

A recent study found that one quarter of college students experienced “clinically significant” symptoms of trauma from the 2016 election results.

They are afraid their readers — Democrats — will have emotional breakdowns.

According to Politico, reporting on the study, “Haunted by memories of 2016, liberals around the country are riven with anxiety in the campaign’s home stretch. They’re suspicious of favorable polls and making election night contingency plans in case their worst fears come true.

Democrats were and are traumatized.

The Times has removed their paywall so you can click to see how the needle is moving as much as you want.

FAKE NEWS MSNBC REPORTS ELECTION RESULTS THE DAY BEFORE THE ELECTION, THEY’RE AMAZING, DON’T YOU THINK?

Fake news MSNBC last night briefly put a graphic onscreen that showed “vote counts” for the Florida gubernatorial race that hasn’t happened yet.

“Quick clarification here,” a rather embarrassed All In host Chris Hayes told viewers. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.”

As one might expect, MSNBC accidentally had Democrat [communist] Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by six-tenths of a percentage point with 99% of the ballots counted.

NBC FIRED THEIR LEAD COMMENTATOR FOR ELECTION NIGHT

Megyn Kelly was scheduled to front NBC’s midterm election coverage on Tuesday night before being fired by network bosses for her ‘Blackface’ remarks.

Executives told the PageSix they had planned to feature Kelly,47, heavily in its midterm-election coverage Tuesday night, and even sent out a press release before the scandal broke and she was fired from Today last month.

She would have been great. Kelly and Chris Stirewalt, the political editor for Fox News, were near tears NOVEMBER 8 2016. Watch her expression at the end of this short clip.

CNN’S BEEN BUILDING UP TO THIS EVENING

CNN has been allowing their pundits to screech hate messages such as Ana Navarro calling Trump a “racist pig” yesterday. They are also posting some absurd polls. CNN is rooting for the communists who are running for ofice. They should change their name to the Communist News Network.

CNN poll: Dems +13. Rasmussen poll: Republicans +1. Have two polls ever been this far apart on the eve of a major election?#ElectionEve — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 5, 2018

