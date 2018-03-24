Oh the Irony, March for Our Lives Marched with Heavy Armed Protection

The March for Our Lives socialists don’t seem to understand the irony of marching against guns while being surrounded by police, armed guards, SWAT, the Army National Guard, the U.S. Security Service, the FBI, and Homeland Security.

There was no mention of God and there were no U.S. flags. Planned Parenthood was marching for life when they make their money from killing babies.

No one talked about Sheriff Israel, the incompetent school officials, the FBI screw ups, and all the system failures.

Counter protest so far is about 12 people at 1st and Spring. They are behind police tape as the main march starts to approach. pic.twitter.com/fOjUo4H9Nx — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) March 24, 2018

DPD watching over #MarchForOurLives participants as they gather at Doral Downtown Park for their March. Planned demonstration going on now. pic.twitter.com/Et2cbI8p9Q — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) March 24, 2018

So thankful to see all the elite and privileged we’re protected with armed guards at today’s march. Can’t afford to lose these know it all hypocrites. We would be so lost and clueless. The rest of the crowd must feel well protected also. Not. pic.twitter.com/dH7wDitPJZ — VFitzwater (@Gern4012) March 24, 2018

DC Army National Guard present to ensure safety at the #MarchForOurLives @MoCoSentinel pic.twitter.com/TqGjpTml95 — Nickolai Sukharev (@Nickolaiss) March 24, 2018

Lots of protection @fbi for march for our lives rally- didn’t they miss something? pic.twitter.com/brscqyZcQT — Kimberly Dvorak (@kimberlydvorak) March 24, 2018

LIBERAL LOGIC

Just as an aside but along the lines of liberal illogic, the protesters have been repeatedly saying John Lennon died from gun violence. But, no, he didn’t, he died at the hands of a maniac who wanted to be famous, Mark David Chapman.

Listening to “Imagine” by John Lennon as approaching the March for Our Lives in LA. How appropriate… #March4OurLives #EmmaGonzalez #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/khXWhLyauu — SWAG – Strong Women Against Gun Violence (@SWATTrump) March 24, 2018