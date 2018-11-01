Undercover Expose! Gillum Is Lying to Win, Has Hate-Filled Racist Staffers

An undercover reporter working for James O’Keefe caught a staffer explaining that Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum has to lie and make promises he can’t keep.

A video released on Thursday shows campaign staffer, Omar Smith, calling whites “crackers” and admitting the candidate makes promises he knows he can’t keep.

“It’s a cracker state,” Smith stated. “Get it? Ask anybody outside of here. You go Port St. Lucie, Orlando … man them crackers ain’t gonna let us do that sh*t dawg. Boy, you crazy?”

He went on, saying, “Gillum is a progressive. He is a part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.”

The undercover reporter asked how Gillum plans to pay for many of his campaign promises, Smith said he couldn’t. “That’s not for them to know … That’s not for [the voters] to know. Remember our saying, modern-day fairy tales start with ‘once I am elected.’”

Nutcase Tom Steyer has poured millions into this race to win the seat for the socialists.

Gillum is good at lying and getting away with it. He blatantly lied about a book written by Ron DeSantis while chatting with Trevor Noah recently, claiming DeSantis’ book defended slavery. In fact, the book does the opposite. Gillum knows that but is counting on his supporters being too stupid to check.

Everything Gillum does revolve around race and he calls everything racism for the benefit of his supporters.

HE’S POSSIBLY A CROOK

Fox News reports Gillum may have broken state law by using city funds for a private round-trip flight on a developer’s plane to meet campaign donors, contradicting his previous account of the flight, emails released earlier this week as part of a state ethics probe show.

The revelation marks the latest headache for Gillum, coming days after it emerged he had accepted pricey tickets to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” from an undercover FBI agent named Mike Miller posing as a developer in the summer of 2016. Gillum has maintained he got the tickets from his brother, Marcus, and assumed his brother had paid for them.

RON DESANTIS IS STILL TRYING TO DEFEAT THE COMMIE

His supporters apparently don’t care. According to an Ipsos Public Affairs poll released on Tuesday, Gillum is up six points.