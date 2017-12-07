Olympian Lindsey Vonn Loses Half the Country with Her Disgraceful Anti-Trump Comments

American ski champion Lindsey Vonn told CNN that she will represent the American people, but not President Donald Trump, when she competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That means she won’t be representing the 63 million people who voted for him either. Do we really need someone who is against our President, representing us?

She was asked how it would feel to represent the President and the country and this was her response: “Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

Vonn was also asked if she would accept an invitation to visit the White House if she won a medal in Pyeongchang, to which she swiftly responded: “Absolutely not. No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited – so no I won’t go.”

Well good, we’re certain she won’t get an invitation. It’s unlikely she will win anyway. She has a lot of skiing issues and should concentrate on that instead of politics.

She appears to have anger issues. Her ski came off during competition and this is how she reacted.

A lot of people on social media no longer support her.

Does @lindseyvonn realize she smacked down US Deplorables who will now be cheering for her to lose. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/2rnrywp1WC — TrumpWinsForUS (@DJT4POTUS) December 7, 2017

what makes you think we want you representing the country?? So stay home, snowflake. She doesn’t want to represent the President, and I don’t want her representing me. So, now what?? #MAGA https://t.co/zvH410AMFk — Kelly (@KLSouth) December 7, 2017

Are athletes like Lindsey Vonn going to destroy the Olympics like the football players are destroying the NFL? — Mary Gwen Dungan (@DunganMaryGwen) December 7, 2017

Be sure to NOT but @UnderArmour since @lindseyvonn has decided she is representing the people of US just NOT @realDonaldTrump our President! I think she has forgotten she represents ALL! #boycottunderarmour https://t.co/T7Axn616t5 — think4myself 🤔 (@AprilF815) December 7, 2017

Hey Lindsey—-if your going to not accept a medal because you can’t accept the fact Trump is your President, then the American people don’t want you at the Olympics—we voted him in, so you aren’t representing us no matter what you think . . . #Snowflake — StaggerLee (@jawonliberty) December 7, 2017