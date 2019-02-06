OMao-Cortez Is Angry About Trump’s Remarks on Socialism

Fly eyes Cortez tried to excuse her childish behavior last night by attacking President Trump. It’s not only OMao who supports Socialism. Democrats in general are all in on Socialism. They were unmoved by the President’s calls for freedom.

She hasn’t noticed wages are increasing nor has she realized the President is addressing the opioid crisis.

“There was no plan. There was no plan to address our opioid crisis, there was no plan to address the cost of health care. There was no plan to increase wages. I had to ask myself, ‘Does the campaign stop or is this a State of the Union?’”

Uh, wages are increasing.

The Socialist was angry about his comments about Socialism. She thinks comparing Socialism to what is happening in Venezuela is an “ad hominem attack” because many of her proposals have polled favorably among likely voters like a 70 percent tax hike on incomes more than $10 million and the desire to address climate change.

MADURO IS A DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST

That does not compute. Maduro is a Democratic Socialist like her and the people who polled in the affirmative on the tax don’t understand the facts.

“What we really need to realize is happening is that this is an issue of authoritarian regime versus democracy and in order for him to try to dissuade or throw people off the scent of the trail, he has to really make and confuse the public,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Maduro promised all the same things she is promising.

This 29-year-old is the authoritarian who has the arrogance and audacity to say she will steal money and tell the rest of us how to live.

She reminds me of an empty vessel who had her head filled by leftist teachers but is too arrogant or lacking in critical thinking skills to come up with original ideas. The leftist relies on the dated, regressive views of old-time Communists.

DEMOCRATS, DEMOCRAT MEDIA WANT YOU TO THINK SOCIALISM WILL WORK THIS TIME

President Trump addressed the “socialist policies” of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. He explained that it plunged the South American country into “abject poverty and despair” and compared it to “new calls to adopt socialism in our country.”

When you hear calls for Socialism in this country, which the hard-left Democrats promote, the President wants people to think Venezuela.

President Trump added: “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Axios said the causes of Venezuela’s economic collapse go beyond “socialist policies” — they include corruption, criminality and economic mismanagement at the highest levels of government.

What Axios doesn’t understand is the corruption and criminality is a natural outgrowth of giving all the power to a few which is what Socialism always does. As for economic mismanagement, that is the very definition of Socialism.

THEY STILL PRETEND ACCUSING JUSTICE KAVANAUGH WAS ENOUGH TO KEEP HIM FROM SCOTUS

The congresswoman took Ana Maria Archuila as her guest. She is the loudmouth Soros babe who claimed to be an assault victim as she confronted former Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator immediately before he was set to vote to move Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination out of committee.

When asked by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams how she felt being in the same chamber as Kavanaugh, Archuila responded by saying it was “sad.”

“I am sad that the Supreme Court is tainted by a process that puts someone accused of sexual assault in the highest court of the land,” Archuila said. “And in many ways, I feel sad for the many decisions that Kavanaugh is gonna make that are gonna impact many, many people… and those decisions are always going to be tainted by a process I continue to believe was irresponsible and the people deserve better.”

There was NO EVIDENCE to show Justice Kavanaugh was guilty. None, nada, zero, zilch.

What Democrats did to the Justice and our system of due process was a disgrace. They are handling it quite differently now that a Democrat is in the same position. Of course, we are speaking of Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. The woman accusing him has no evidence and hired the Communist law firm that represented Christine Blasey-Ford.

THE PRESIDENT ON SOCIALISM

Watch Comrade Bernie’s reaction in this short clip.