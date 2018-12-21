OMao-Cortez Leads Progressives Forcing Dems Into “Green New Deal”

The enormously powerful bloc of Progressives in the House is comprised almost entirely of hardcore leftists with extreme views. This group is pushing the rest of the Democrats in Congress towards an all mighty “Green New Deal” committee or else.

Their more moderate colleagues, who aren’t very moderate, were told to not get in the way of the “strong” climate committee.

BETTER CHEERLEAD HARDCORE LEFTISTS BECAUSE WE ARE IN POWER

“I think it’s in the political self-interest of people like Frank Pallone to be supporting a strong select committee,” said Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, Politico reported Thursday.

“If I were looking at the politics and the movement and how strong the movement is, I’d be out there cheerleading for creating a strong committee and saying I look forward to working in partnership with that committee,” Khanna said.

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone and other top Democrats oppose creating a House climate change committee. Their group to use the existing committee structure. Global issue isn’t a top concern in the polls.

Leftists don’t care. They plan to make it an issue.

Khanna and the Democrats supporting the so-called “Green New Deal” want a super-House climate committee with subpoena power and the authority to introduce bills.

OMAO-CORTEZ LEADS

Dingbat commie Alexandria O-Cortez is pushing for the “Green New Deal” [100% alternative energy in ten years], and she is backed by 40 commie Democrats. The hard-left crew demand “Green New Deal” legislation.

Pallone will chair the Committee on Energy and Commerce in 2019. He and other incoming committee chairs plan to hold hearings and introduce their bills on global warming next year.

There is no reason for the new committee except it’s all about power for the hard-left.

“In part, I think it [the committee] may delay what the progressives are trying to achieve,” Pallone said in November.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi supports reviving a House climate panel, which means the dingbat Cortez will have a lot of power. There are, however, indications that it would lack subpoena power. Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t mind not having subpoena power but the enviro-crazies are unhappy.

THE CRAZIES IN CHARGE

OMao-Cortez makes absurd statements, but she is the “future of the Democrat Party”. She is their beacon, their icon, the ONE!

We don’t have time to sit on our hands as our planet burns. For young people, climate change is bigger than election or re-election. It’s life or death. Loading a climate committee w/ fossil fuel💰 is akin to letting foxes in the henhouse. We shouldn’t be afraid to lead. https://t.co/JhqV2s2EVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 20, 2018

She retweeted this false statement:

A new poll shows that 81% of Americans support the #GreenNewDeal, including 64% of Republicans. Meanwhile, momentum for the select committee continues to build with 40 House Dems in support. The wind is at our backs. Bold climate action is our future. Thank you @ocasio2018. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 19, 2018