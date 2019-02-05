Omar Laughs at Idea of Al Qaida as Terrorists, Blames the US for Terrorism

Ilhan Omar, the Socialist Congresswoman from Minnesota, gave an interview less than six years ago blaming the U.S. for terrorism and laughing at the idea of al Qaida or Hezbollah as terrorists when we have the U.S. to blame.

US Are Terrorists, Cause Terrorism

In 2013, leftist activist and congresswoman Ilhan Omar was interviewed by crazy Ahmed Tharwat, who had a television show on public television in Minnesota.

His Facebook page is nuts. He thinks Winston Churchill killed as many people as any 20th-century genocidal dictator.

The interview took place after the horrific attack on a Kenyan shopping mall by the Islamic terrorist group al Shabaab. Shabaab comes from her country of Somalia. It took place at a children’s day event.

During the interview, Ilhan Omar laughed at the idea that al Qaida or Hezbollah has negative connotations. She also blamed the U.S. for terrorism.

Essentially, she blamed the U.S. for al Shabaab’s shopping center massacre. Omar said:

Usually most people want to not look internal and see what their actions that makes another react. For us, it’s always ‘I must have not done anything. Why is it happening to me?’ Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.

We are to blame for the monsters who took part in that bloody horror? And she claims she’s an American?

We have one question, Why is she in this country and in our Congress?

Thank a Democrat!

HAHA, WHO WOULD THINK AL QAIDA, HEZBOLLAH ARE TERRORISTS

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

SHE WAS BLATHERING AT CAP THIS WEEK

Ilhan Omar, spoke at the looney Podesta-Soros Center for American Progress (CAP) this week.

She said that she won’t bow down to hate or bigotry. This is a woman who was elected to Congress, hardly a victim. Omar also said she would “fight to protect all Americans in every community, no matter their religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

That’s not believable.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “I know how it feels to be hated because of my religious beliefs. I am proof that, as Americans, we can embrace our differences.” pic.twitter.com/cHcFr6AbaI — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2019

On Tuesday, she criticized the Trump administration’s decision to allow a Christian ministry in South Carolina that only works with Christians to participate in a federally funded foster care program, saying religious freedom means “you don’t use your faith to discriminate against others.”

She’s an Anti-Semite

She ignored a question about her obvious anti-semitism during one interview, didn’t answer it.

Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar who called Israel “evil” was just asked about anti-Semitism.

She takes a long pause before responding & then her answer doesn’t mention anti-Semitism.

Then referring to”allies,” talks about “how we criticize and hold them accountable.”pic.twitter.com/3mSEIATUrm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2019

Omar is not honest, and congressman Zeldin has tried to take her to task.

BDS was founded by someone blatantly anti-Semitic. It has evolved at U.S. colleges into Jewish students being targeted w blatant anti-Semitism. Anyone claiming this is just all about reasonable criticism of a gov’t is either lying to themselves or lying to the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/y4YVYPnCfF — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 3, 2019