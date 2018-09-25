Ominous Warning to Ted Cruz, Trump, Kavanaugh, All Right-Wing “Scum”

Senator Cruz was chased out of a D.C. restaurant Monday night by the Democrat Red Army — Antifa. The group calls themselves ‘SmashRacismDC’. That same group is now threatening him, Brett Kavanaugh, the President, and everyone on the right. “You are not safe,” they tweeted and facebooked.

The skinny-armed men and well-fed women verbally battered Senator Cruz and his wife when they sat down to eat in an elegant Italian restaurant close to the White House.

The Anarchist-Communists tweeted video of the disturbance immediately after and commented in a series of tweets, first justifying it, then threatening Ted Cruz, Kavanaugh, everyone on the right, and the President.

Watch one clip:

A recording of the incident included the hashtag “#CancelKavanugh.”

Hours after the first tweet, Smash Racism DC doubled down on its harassment of the senator with more tweets.

“No — you can’t eat in peace — your politics are an attack on all of us You’re [sic] votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes,” Smash Racism DC wrote. “Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. He could have dined on a lavish four course meal for only $145 while millions of Americans struggle to buy groceries. He might have sampled from the top shelf wine list as migrant children languish in cages.”

They are referencing the separation of children from parents on the border. But the senator has proposed legislation to keep families together.

THE FINAL THREAT

The menacing grew worse in the messages and the worst one has been taken down from Twitter but is still up on Facebook.

“This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.”

The series of tweets was signed “Sincerely, Some Anti Fascist Hooligans”.