One James Woods Tweet Nails the Leftist Reaction to Iran

The leftists are beside themselves because President Trump told the Iranian Mullahs to stop threatening the U.S. He wasn’t subtle, that’s true.

Somehow, the Mullahs threatening to destroy the U.S., Israel, and the U.K. weekly is a no-never-mind, but a President of the United States threatening them back is unforgivable.

Thanks to the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian Fascists have been given the okay to develop nuclear weapons when the deal expires. Prior to the Obama administration, the West never gave the okay to Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Let’s not forget that Ben Rhodes admitted they lied to the American public to get the ‘deal’ through.

Leftists in the social media sewer think the world has ended. Most think the President is trying to distract from Russia, but others say he’s making ridiculous threats. They would prefer we simply take the abuse without a word. These are the same people who didn’t object to Barack Obama’s redline.

James Woods summed up the thoughts of many in two tweets.

THE COMMUNISTS REPORTED THE PRESIDENT TO TWITTER

The Communist ‘Justice Democrats’ reported the President to Twitter. They’re nuts and James Woods called them out for it.

This is how ridiculous #Democrats are. They are “reporting” the President of the United States to Twitter Support. Sweet Jesus, can they get more pathetic? https://t.co/gjyhZhgE2n — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 23, 2018

Woods also addressed the innocents, millions of innocents in Iran. They should know we support them.

There are millions of decent, peace loving Iranians who are as frustrated by their oppressors as the world is. They should know that we Americans support them and differentiate between them and the dictators under whom they suffer. https://t.co/yg2mG2zxI5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 23, 2018

THE STORY

Iran’s so-called ‘moderate’ president, Hassan Rouhani, warned America that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars”. He also threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “Do not play with the lion’s tail, you will regret it forever.”

Closing the Strait of Hormuz would be very damaging for commerce.

The President blasted them.

Late Sunday night, President Trump came back at them with his own warning in caps. “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” he wrote.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

You could say he boxed himself in with the reaction, but they are threatening to kill our soldiers.

Iran’s Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, threatened U.S. troops in the Middle East and the President wants them to know there will be serious repercussions.

The left is infuriated with the President’s response. They only want war with Russia.

Israel’s President Netanyahu praised the President for his “tough stand” on Iran.

The Basij general says the U.S. can’t do a thing.

Should we ignore that?

Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, the chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, followed up by saying, Trump’s tweet amounts to nothing more than “psychological warfare”. He added, “We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs. We will resist pressure from enemies… America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran … (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told the Fox & Friends hosts that the President is not afraid to act against Iran.

“The only person that’s inciting anything is Iran,” Sarah Sanders said,adding that Trump “is going to continue to be tough on this topic.”

“He’s certainly not going to tolerate the leader of Iran making threats against Americans.”

National Security Advisor John Bolton said Trump “told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before”.

The Sentinel just wants a wall on our southern border.

It’s terrible that the people of Iran are subjected to these statists. It could easily be us. We have statists here too, they are all members of the Party of Free Stuff.