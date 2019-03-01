One Key Ally Explains President Trump’s Comments on Otto Warmbier

President Trump’s comments about taking Kim Jong-un at his word over student Otto Warmbier have become another overblown news story. But at least one man understands what the President meant. He said the death of Otto Warmbier was an “anomaly.” Otto Warmbier is the only American to have died in North Korean custody.

Mickey Bergman, who negotiated Otto Warmbier’s release, said that the President might not have clearly articulated it, but he understands what he was trying to say. What he meant was Kim did not know about Otto’s condition. The North Korean negotiators went to the extent of trying to reach out to Bergman that they didn’t know about his condition. They didn’t want him to think they were negotiating in bad faith.

Bergman said the North Koreans had nothing to gain from this and we don’t know what happened. There is a distinction in saying they had nothing to gain to saying Kim ordered his torture and death.

Watch:

People can easily make the argument that the North Koreans had no right to put Warmbier in prison for taking — allegedly taking — a poster. But we don’t know what happened to cause his death. We do know that if the North Koreans hadn’t imprisoned him, he would be alive today.

Warmbier was arrested for taking a propaganda banner from a hotel while on a visit to Pyongyang in January 2016. The University of Virginia student from Ohio was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was released after 17 months.

Unfortunately, the President’s statement caused the Warmbier family more pain, and now the MSM is claiming he’s “siding” with the vile dictator.

WARMBIER FAMILY STATEMENT

The parents of Otto Warmbier issued a statement on Friday saying Kim Jong Un and his government “are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity.”

“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that.”

They are correct.

The President knows of the inherent evil of the Hermit Kingdom and its rulers, but he’s trying to get them to denuclearize and become productive for the sake of the world peace.